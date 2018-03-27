8 Very Real Struggles For People Who Hate Confrontation

Some people out there are blessed with the ability to string a perfect argument together without stuttering, flushing, stumbling over their words or generally feeling like a terrible person at the end of the conversation.

Others find it much more difficult to express that they might have been wronged in a situation, and more likely to sit down and shut up rather than knock on their bosses door and demand that pay rise they were promised three years ago.

Here are just some very basic struggles of people who hate the idea of ever upsetting someone.

You’re always the first to let an argument go

Because why destroy an entire friendship just so you can sit back and feel smug about being right? Even the *thought* of having a full-blown argument with someone you care about sends chills up your spine. No, thanks. Avoid at all costs.

You’ve been a mediator since birth

So, you’ve never been the sort to rush into an argument with all guns blazing and a detailed list of all the ways you’ve been mistreated?

On the plus side, your ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes makes you an excellent communicator and gives you the unique perspective of finding a compromise that suits all parties. Well, sometimes.

You’ve never sent anything back in a restaurant in your entire life

Quite frankly, the waitress could wander out with a tin of Spam and you would still peel back the lid, smile broadly, and send your compliments to the chef. You’ve probably never made a customer complaint in your life, and you’re absolutely not about to start kicking up a fuss now.

This is you eating chicken as dry as a grandma’s elbows.

You’re an expert at telling white lies

Here’s the thing, you’d rather thread a couple of harmless lies into a conversation than deal with an awkward situation later on. Does your mum really need to know that you've lent a friend a pretty large sum of money? Isn’t it best to just avoid the discussion altogether?

You’re overly apologetic even when it isn’t your fault

Your non-confrontational nature means your S.O. probably gets away with murder at home, and it also means you’ve apologised to a fair few inanimate objects in the past including desks, lamps, road signs, and anything else you’ve accidentally walked into.

You smile sweetly when someone gets your name wrong

If a person gets your name wrong for the second time running, your immediate response is to file a deed poll request, change all your social handles, and update your email signature, driving license, and passport with your new moniker.

You fix other people's problems but never let them know you intervened

Providing negative feedback is something that you are literally incapable of doing. Infact, you’d rather take on an extra 20% of work than be in a situation where you have to point out someone else's mistakes. Positions of power are clearly not made for you.

If you’re not too careful, people do tend to walk over you

Caring about what people think of you isn’t a terrible thing, so long as you don’t let anyone take advantage of your laid-back nature. Implement a few ground rules, be clear about what you will and won’t do, and don’t be so afraid to ruffle a few feathers in the future.

Easier said than done.