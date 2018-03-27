Life

8 Very Real Struggles For People Who Hate Confrontation

You would rather eat a bowl of dog food than send a meal back in a restaurant

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - 16:59

Some people out there are blessed with the ability to string a perfect argument together without stuttering, flushing, stumbling over their words or generally feeling like a terrible person at the end of the conversation. 

Others find it much more difficult to express that they might have been wronged in a situation, and more likely to sit down and shut up rather than knock on their bosses door and demand that pay rise they were promised three years ago.   

Let's get checking out whether a bunch of grown adults can pass a GCSE exam...

Here are just some very basic struggles of people who hate the idea of ever upsetting someone. 

You’re always the first to let an argument go

Because why destroy an entire friendship just so you can sit back and feel smug about being right? Even the *thought* of having a full-blown argument with someone you care about sends chills up your spine. No, thanks. Avoid at all costs.

You’ve been a mediator since birth 

So, you’ve never been the sort to rush into an argument with all guns blazing and a detailed list of all the ways you’ve been mistreated?

On the plus side, your ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes makes you an excellent communicator and gives you the unique perspective of finding a compromise that suits all parties. Well, sometimes.

You’ve never sent anything back in a restaurant in your entire life

Quite frankly, the waitress could wander out with a tin of Spam and you would still peel back the lid, smile broadly, and send your compliments to the chef. You’ve probably never made a customer complaint in your life, and you’re absolutely not about to start kicking up a fuss now. 

This is you eating chicken as dry as a grandma’s elbows.

You’re an expert at telling white lies

Here’s the thing, you’d rather thread a couple of harmless lies into a conversation than deal with an awkward situation later on. Does your mum really need to know that you've lent a friend a pretty large sum of money? Isn’t it best to just avoid the discussion altogether? 

You’re overly apologetic even when it isn’t your fault

Your non-confrontational nature means your S.O. probably gets away with murder at home, and it also means you’ve apologised to a fair few inanimate objects in the past including desks, lamps, road signs, and anything else you’ve accidentally walked into.

You smile sweetly when someone gets your name wrong

If a person gets your name wrong for the second time running, your immediate response is to file a deed poll request, change all your social handles, and update your email signature, driving license, and passport with your new moniker. 

You fix other people's problems but never let them know you intervened

Providing negative feedback is something that you are literally incapable of doing. Infact, you’d rather take on an extra 20% of work than be in a situation where you have to point out someone else's mistakes. Positions of power are clearly not made for you.

If you’re not too careful, people do tend to walk over you

Caring about what people think of you isn’t a terrible thing, so long as you don’t let anyone take advantage of your laid-back nature. Implement a few ground rules, be clear about what you will and won’t do, and don’t be so afraid to ruffle a few feathers in the future.

Easier said than done. 

 

 

Latest News

Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant: Get To Know The Cast Of MTV’s Brand New Series
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Opens Up About Her Mental Health As She Admits She’s Nervous For Counselling
8 Very Real Struggles For People Who Hate Confrontation
Fans Reckon Kim Kardashian And Mario Dedivanovic's New Eyeshadow Palette Is A Kylie Jenner Rip Off
5 Seconds Of Summer Play MTV Slanguage
Watch 5 Seconds Of Summer Take Our Slanguage Challenge!
Megan McKenna Goes Topless In Saucy New Pic And It's All For A Good Cause
The Sims Mobile
Woohoo! The Sims Mobile Is Here. Here's Everything You Can Do In It
Common Eyeshadow Mistakes You're Making And How To Fix Them
5 Seconds Of Summer in &#039;Want You Back&#039; video
5 Seconds Of Summer Release Incredible 'Want You Back' Video
Marnie Simpson Posts The Belfie To End All Belfies In Leopard Print Bodysuit
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Casey Johnson Gets 'Jealous' Of Her Exes
Is Facebook Logging Your Phone Calls And Texts?
Superhot Game
Twitch Prime Subscribers Can Download All These Games For Free Right Now
Album artwork for Cardi B&#039;s debut album &#039;Invasion of Privacy&#039;
Cardi B Announces Debut Album 'Invasion Of Privacy'
Cheat Codes
Cheat Codes Are Eyeing Up A Collab With Stormzy
Lugia in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Only Has A Few Days Left For You To Catch This Rare Legendary Pokemon
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Mew in Pokemon
Pokemon Go Is Bringing You Mew And Story Quests For The First Time
auren Jauregui poses in the press room during 102.7 KIIS FM&#039;s Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California
Lauren Jauregui Goes Solo In Playboy Interview
The Awkward Moment A Riverdale Fan Asked Cole Sprouse If He’s Dating Lili Reinhart

More From Life

8 Very Real Struggles For People Who Hate Confrontation
Is Facebook Logging Your Phone Calls And Texts?
Life
How You Deal With A Break Up Based on Your Star Sign
Actually Useful Everyday Tips If You Feel Tired AF All The Time
Life
A Beginner's Guide To Tarot Cards With Kim Kardashian's Psychic
12 Things Everyone Should Know About Sex Before Going To Uni
9 Things Everyone Should Do Before They Turn 25
Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande And More Celebrities Join March For Our Lives Movement
Your Instagram Feed Is Going To Be Chronological Again
8 Celebs Who Got Real About Body Hair
10 Celebs Who Refused To Be Photoshopped
I Signed Up To OMGYes, And Here's What I Learnt

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It
Bella Hadid Just Unliked This Selena Gomez Instagram And Fans Are Confused
Zayn Malik 'Scraps' Most Of His Second Album Due To Heartbreak Over Gigi Hadid
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Marnie Simpson Posts The Belfie To End All Belfies In Leopard Print Bodysuit
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post
Megan McKenna Goes Topless In Saucy New Pic And It's All For A Good Cause
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Casey Johnson Gets 'Jealous' Of Her Exes
Netflix Releases Trigger Warning Video Ahead Of 13 Reasons Why Series 2