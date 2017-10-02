Life

9 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Vegetarian

They love their leaves. And animals.

Monday, October 2, 2017 - 14:21

Gone are the days of vegetarianism being a rarity, but that doesn’t mean we can’t all still celebrate World Vegetarian Day – we’re sure these celebs will be. 

Did you know they were all veggie or vegan?

While you're here, why not check out the latest from MTV News...?

1. Ariana Grande

Ari has been a full-blown vegan since 2013, telling The Mirror, “I love animals more than I love most people, not kidding.”

Getty

2. Sia

The shy Aussie singer has been vegetarian for years and revealed on Twitter in 2014 that she’s “fully vegan now”. 

Getty

3. Kesha

Speaking to the Phoenix New Times back in 2010, vegetarian Kesha said, “I just love animals, and I’m an advocate for animal rights, and my family has rescued dogs from all over the world.”

Getty

4. Zendaya

“I am a vegetarian who doesn’t like vegetables too much – makes it challenging!” Zendaya told Us Weekly in 2014. 

Getty

5. Russell Brand

Russell has been veggie since he was 14, then becoming vegan in 2011, reportedly after watching the documentary Forks Over Knives.

Getty

6. Travis Barker 

The blink-182 drummer has been vegetarian since the age of 15, later becoming vegan. “Honestly, ever since I found this way of eating I have endless amounts of energy,” he told Men’s Journal.

Getty

7. Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose is vegan and, earlier this year, encouraged her fans to do the same in an attempt to fight climate change. “We can be the change,” she tweeted. 

Getty

8. Jenna Dewan Tatum 

“I certainly encourage veganism, not just for our health, but for the environment and also for the ethical and moral reasons,” the actress told the LA Times.

Getty

9. Liam Hemsworth

You probably already knew Miley Cyrus was vegan, but did you also know her boo Liam Hemsworth follows a plant-based diet? "I feel nothing but positive, mentally and physically," he told Men’s Fitness

Getty

Latest News

The Pussycat Dolls Might Be Reuniting Next Year

Little Mix

Little Mix Are Re-Releasing 'Glory Days' With Brand New Songs

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

The Emotional Hellscape Of Falling In Love With Your Friends Bf/Gf

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Dawson Breaks Down As She Sees Her Sentimental New Tattoo For The First Time

Charlotte Crosby Finally Comes Clean About Stephen Bear Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With A Ring

9 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Vegetarian

11 Meals You’ve Definitely Suffered Through If You’re Vegetarian

Justin Bieber's Manager Says His Breakdown Was 'Worse Than People Realised'

Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend Tristan Thompson May Have Just Dropped A HUGE Hint That She's Pregnant

Lorde Teases Brand New Music And Fans Can't Handle It

Demi Lovato's New Album Has Reached Number 1 on iTunes in 40 Countries

Sophie Kasaei And Chloe Ferry Display Incredible Weight-loss As Geordie Shore Gets Back To Filming

Every Single Time Chloe Ferry Proved She Was Queen Of The Crop Top

20 Killed And Over 100 Injured In Shooting At Las Vegas Concert

At Least 50 Killed And 200 Injured In Shooting At Las Vegas Country Music Festival

Cheryl Cole Is An Absolute Vision In First Fashion Show Since The Birth Of Her Son Bear

Kendrick Lamar Is Bringing DAMN. To The UK and Ireland

12 Mistakes Everyone Makes In The First Term Of University

Photo Courtesy Of Visit Santa Barbara

Cat Yoga Is A Thing And It Sounds Purrrrfect

Chloe Moretz Just Shared The Ultimate Throwback Snap Of Her And Brooklyn Beckham

More From Life

Life

The Emotional Hellscape Of Falling In Love With Your Friends Bf/Gf

9 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Vegetarian

11 Meals You’ve Definitely Suffered Through If You’re Vegetarian

20 Killed And Over 100 Injured In Shooting At Las Vegas Concert
Life

At Least 50 Killed And 200 Injured In Shooting At Las Vegas Country Music Festival

Life

12 Mistakes Everyone Makes In The First Term Of University

Say Hello To Tindstagramming, A Whole New Reason To Stay Single Forever

Science Says That Stumbling Across Spoilers Is Actually Good For You

This GIF Of A Dog Swimming Underwater Is The Internet's New Favourite Meme

STDs Are Now More Common Than Ever

Wellness Blogger Who Lied About Having Cancer Fined £240k

Coffee Flavoured Coke Is Now A Thing And This Could Be Heaven Or Hell

Follow The Celebs Rowing Alongside Cancer Survivors RN In This Amazing Challenge

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Goes To The Dark Side With This Drastic Hair Transformation

Sophie Kasaei And Chloe Ferry Display Incredible Weight-loss As Geordie Shore Gets Back To Filming

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Incredible Weight-Loss On Display In Cropped Jumper

This Is Why Sophie Kasaei Doesn’t Think Scotty T Should Get Engaged Yet

Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby Boy As They Reveal His Unique Name

Definitive Proof That Chloe Ferry Didn't Photoshop Her Bum In That Geordie Shore Group Pic

Charlotte Crosby Finally Comes Clean About Stephen Bear Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With A Ring

Jemma Lucy Lashes Out After Being Blocked From Amber Davies’s Fashion Launch

Sophie Kasaei On Those Reports Charlotte Crosby Is Set To Enter I’m A Celeb

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Style

Every Single Time Chloe Ferry Proved She Was Queen Of The Crop Top

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Dawson Breaks Down As She Sees Her Sentimental New Tattoo For The First Time