9 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Vegetarian

Did you know they were all veggie or vegan?

1. Ariana Grande

Ari has been a full-blown vegan since 2013, telling The Mirror, “I love animals more than I love most people, not kidding.”

2. Sia

The shy Aussie singer has been vegetarian for years and revealed on Twitter in 2014 that she’s “fully vegan now”.

3. Kesha

Speaking to the Phoenix New Times back in 2010, vegetarian Kesha said, “I just love animals, and I’m an advocate for animal rights, and my family has rescued dogs from all over the world.”

4. Zendaya

“I am a vegetarian who doesn’t like vegetables too much – makes it challenging!” Zendaya told Us Weekly in 2014.

5. Russell Brand

Russell has been veggie since he was 14, then becoming vegan in 2011, reportedly after watching the documentary Forks Over Knives.

6. Travis Barker

The blink-182 drummer has been vegetarian since the age of 15, later becoming vegan. “Honestly, ever since I found this way of eating I have endless amounts of energy,” he told Men’s Journal.

7. Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose is vegan and, earlier this year, encouraged her fans to do the same in an attempt to fight climate change. “We can be the change,” she tweeted.

8. Jenna Dewan Tatum

“I certainly encourage veganism, not just for our health, but for the environment and also for the ethical and moral reasons,” the actress told the LA Times.

9. Liam Hemsworth

You probably already knew Miley Cyrus was vegan, but did you also know her boo Liam Hemsworth follows a plant-based diet? "I feel nothing but positive, mentally and physically," he told Men’s Fitness