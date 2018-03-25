9 Things Everyone Should Do Before They Turn 25

Approaching your 25th birthday and starting to wonder WTF you have to show for the past seven years of being an adult?

Before you start panicking about the fact that everyone else seems to have their shit together, take a look at a bunch of (super easy) things literally everyone can do before they officially become a quarter of a century years old.

Let's get checking out whether a bunch of grown adults can pass a GCSE exam...

Learn how to cook

We don’t mean putting an M&S ready meal in the microwave and finishing it off with a dollop of grated cheese. Leaving your teens behind is a good point to start stretching your talents in the kitchen. Lock down the basics and get to grips with a signature dish that would make Gordon Ramsay proud.

Be okay with doing things alone

Always had a healthy respect for people who can go to dinner alone without feeling intensely awkward the entire time? Being comfortable in your own company is the sign of a well-balanced and mature mind. So, go ahead. Book that solo holiday and feel absolutely zero regrets about sitting in Barcelona with nothing but the sand beneath your toes and the kindle in your hand.

Build up a staple wardrobe

At this point, you should be roughly aware of the fact that certain items compliment your figure while others just aren’t doing you any favours. Start building up a wardrobe of classic pieces that you can rewear year after year and you’ll notice that your bank account will thank you in the long run.

Treat yourself to a ridiculous item

Most people aren’t exactly rolling in cash in their mid-twenties, but that’s no excuse not to spoil yourself every now and then. Always wanted a Louis Vuitton handbag but could never part with the money to actually buy it? Budget carefully and make a tactical splurge every now and then. You deserve it.

Read as many books as you possibly can

Don’t just stick to the genres that you’re comfortable with. Jot down a list of all the novels, self-help guides, and biographies you’d like to get stuck into and start from the top. Happy reading.

Go to another continent

Travel as much as you can while you have both the time and inclination to do so. If you’re still at University, make the most of those lengthy Summer breaks and book the trip of a lifetime with a few close pals. Try not to worry too much about the cost.

Stand up for yourself

That doesn’t necessarily mean kicking off at every minor inconvenience that goes down at work. But if you deserve a pay rise and you haven’t been offered one yet, don’t be afraid to haul your underpaid behind into the manager’s office and ask for one. The worst they can say is no.

And if that happens, just pull out this line from Jennifer Garner.

Learn a new skill

Whether that’s a foreign language, coding, or some technical skill related to your career, there’s no time like the present to start building up your CV with a bunch of qualifications that will make your application stand out in a crowd. Boring, but true.

Get into a regular sleep cycle

Staying up until 3am and sleeping throughout the whole day might have been generally accepted as a student, but the grown-up world is a little more judgemental of people who eat breakfast at 1pm. Get a full seven hours sleep each night, and you’ll feel 15x more alive throughout the day.

Here's to making it up as you go along.