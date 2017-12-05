A Six Year Old Sent This Absolutely Savage Letter To Santa

Now that December is finally here, adults and children alike have been meticulously crafting those all-important Christmas lists. But one kid's letter to santa contained absolutely nothing of the sort and it is literally incredible.

A mum took to Twitter to share what her six-year-old wrote to Father Christmas in a school project, and while his classmates were probably pleading for the latest ninja turtle toy, he took the opportunity to shed light on his 'emty' life.

"Dear Santa," began the incredible letter as he went on to scribble: "Santa Im only doing this for class. I know your notty list is emty. And your good list is emty. and your life is emty (sic)."

Not about to let his pessimism slow down there, he then revealed: "You don't know the trouble ive had in my life. Good bye."

His sign off was equally as amazing as the rest of it: "love - im not telling you my name."

Pretty smart tbh, Santa doesn't even have so much as a name to stick on his naughty list, although we reckon this kid deserves to go on the 'heroes of the year' list.

The boys mum, US radio journalist Sarah McCammon, tweeted a snap of the letter, which clearly spoke to a whole lot of people with almost 65k likes.

So what on earth could be troubling him so much? Apparently his brother is the source of his bother.

PS - the "troubles" in his life? His brother. Don't call child services. 😂 — Sarah McCammon NPR (@sarahmccammon) December 3, 2017

"PS - the "troubles" in his life? His brother. Don't call child services," later tweeted his mum *hangs up the phone*.

