A University Student Tweeted A Video Of Her Racist Abuse And Here's What Happened

No one should have to experience this.

Emily Hooley
Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 18:00

WARNING: this article contains upsetting and offensive language.

Rufaro Chisango, a student at Nottingham Trent University, was subjected to horrendous racist chants from outside her room on Monday night. She reported it, but nothing was done, so on Wednesday she took to Twitter to post a video of it.

Listen to Munroe Bergdorf's important message about why we're all scared to talk about racism...

The video just showed her bedroom door, but the audio revealed the racist abuse she was receiving from behind it. “We hate the blacks”, and “Ooh ah f**k the blacks, say ooh ah f**k the blacks” were among the chants.

Talking to the BBC about the incident, Rufaro described having just got home when she heard the shouting outside her door. “I was just shocked, like that was literally my initial response, I was just really shocked and I felt really isolated and uncomfortable. I just want the appropriate action to be taken. Obviously its racial abuse that shouldn’t be tolerated at all and it shouldn’t have such a long delay when I report something like this.”

The video has now got almost two million views and more than 50k likes, having trended on Twitter today, and loads of people have been expressing their shock and outrage and sending Rufaro words of support, including grime star Lethal Bizzle.

After the huge amount of attention the case has gathered, two men have now been arrested off the back of the video, and the Vice-Chancellor of the uni has taken to Twitter to express his shock, and assure everyone that there will be consequences of this kind of behaviour.

It’s about time that we all started realising just how much racism goes under wraps and how rarely it is actually punished. Just like Rufaro has done, we should all be raising awareness whenever we can about racism and abuse, because when a story like this gathers this much momentum it has a huge impact, and results in action.

If this is going to start a movement, it's a movement that's been a long time coming, and we're totally on board.

Our Fave Celebs Fighting To Save The Planet

  • Ian Somerhalder: The Vampire Diaries hunk formed the Ian Somerhalder Foundation to help protect and restore the planet, and he believes the environment and all its creatures are interconnected.
    Getty
    1 of 8
  • Shailene Woodley: “It’s more than just recycling or picking up a piece of trash, or turning off the water when you’re brushing your teeth. It’s about treating everything with compassion and love, including humanity.”
    Getty
    2 of 8
  • Adam Levine: “We’ve got to kick our carbon habit, and that means changing our culture. It’s always been young people who lead the way when it comes to new trends and styles and if you start making changes in your own life, the world will follow."
    Getty
    3 of 8
  • Jennifer Aniston: “When I learn about something new that I can do in my everyday life that... can help the environment, I do it. Eventually, it just becomes second nature. If we all… do, we just might be able to affect the world for the better."
    Getty
    4 of 8
  • Leonardo DiCaprio: “The environment and the fight for the world’s poor are inherently linked. The planet can no longer wait, the underprivileged can no longer be ignored.”
    Getty
    5 of 8
  • Selena Gomez: [About her trip with UNICEF as an ambassador] “You don't actually realise just how important simple clean water is, whether it's something you cook with, something you bathe in, you shower in."
    Getty
    6 of 8
  • Matt Damon: “Clean water is only as far away as the nearest tap, and there are taps everywhere… But the reality is, the water in our toilets is cleaner than the water that most people are drinking.”
    Getty
    7 of 8
  • Gisele Bundchen: “I have loved the environment since I was a small child… we are wasting the very resources that make life on this planet possible.”
    Getty
    8 of 8

