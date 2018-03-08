A University Student Tweeted A Video Of Her Racist Abuse And Here's What Happened
No one should have to experience this.
WARNING: this article contains upsetting and offensive language.
Rufaro Chisango, a student at Nottingham Trent University, was subjected to horrendous racist chants from outside her room on Monday night. She reported it, but nothing was done, so on Wednesday she took to Twitter to post a video of it.
The video just showed her bedroom door, but the audio revealed the racist abuse she was receiving from behind it. “We hate the blacks”, and “Ooh ah f**k the blacks, say ooh ah f**k the blacks” were among the chants.
Talking to the BBC about the incident, Rufaro described having just got home when she heard the shouting outside her door. “I was just shocked, like that was literally my initial response, I was just really shocked and I felt really isolated and uncomfortable. I just want the appropriate action to be taken. Obviously its racial abuse that shouldn’t be tolerated at all and it shouldn’t have such a long delay when I report something like this.”
The video has now got almost two million views and more than 50k likes, having trended on Twitter today, and loads of people have been expressing their shock and outrage and sending Rufaro words of support, including grime star Lethal Bizzle.
After the huge amount of attention the case has gathered, two men have now been arrested off the back of the video, and the Vice-Chancellor of the uni has taken to Twitter to express his shock, and assure everyone that there will be consequences of this kind of behaviour.
It’s about time that we all started realising just how much racism goes under wraps and how rarely it is actually punished. Just like Rufaro has done, we should all be raising awareness whenever we can about racism and abuse, because when a story like this gathers this much momentum it has a huge impact, and results in action.
If this is going to start a movement, it's a movement that's been a long time coming, and we're totally on board.
