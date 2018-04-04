An Autistic Teen Asked For Sex Ed On Reddit And The People Supplied All The Answers

If there's one thing in this world most of us want to be clued up on its sex, but the sad truth is that proper education on the topic can be hard to come by. Sure, you might have been shown a diagram of the human anatomy in school, but without proper conversations about the subject, it's difficult to find any practical information about doing the deed.

It's no surprise then that plenty of people turn to porn for answers. However, after realising that porn couldn't really provide him with much useful info, one autistic teen took to Reddit to ask some of the important questions.

Take a look at the video to see Courtney Act give an epic lesson on safe sex...

18-year-old Burhan Canbaz from Turkey posted a thread titled: "I'm autistic and I don't know how sex happens," and users of the forum well and truly came through with some stellar advice.

"Hi everyone. I am autistic, and of course I know how it physically works, but how exactly is the part before you start making out and stuff? How do you let someone know you are sexually attracted? How do you know someone is sexually attracted to you? And how do you set up a situation where sex happens?," read his original post.

The teen wanted help understanding the social aspect of sex, and how you come to be in a situation where you would end up having it: "I honestly don't have any more knowledge than playground logic, so what I always thought is that you're at the pub, and do some nonverbal stuff, and then you walk away to your place and then into the bedroom. Can anyone explain to me the social part of sex?" he continued.

While the site is somewhat renowned for being full of jokers and trolls, the users of Reddit were admirably kind and understanding, with the post gaining over 400 responses overall.

A top-rated user gave a response that perfectly explained consent: "Now, I'll say right here that NOTHING AT ALL that she does in the bar means you will have sex for sure. Even if she goes home with you, makes out with you, or takes her clothes off, you still need to be prepared for her to not want to have sex, or not want to do parts of sex that you might want to do. She might want to do it and then change her mind. That's how it goes sometimes. Don't get angry, don't beg. Take a deep breath and adjust your expectations,” they wrote.

Plenty of others were kind and encouraging in their responses, prompting Burhan to add to his comment: "Wtf this is so weird, I'm on the Internet, but people are actually helping me instead of making fun of me. Thank everyone so much❤."

In an interview with Tonic, Burhan said that he originally turned to porn in a bid to learn about sex but, unsurprisingly, found it didn't provide him with much useful info.

He praised the thread as "encouraging," and admitted that while he was a virgin before his post, he has since "crossed that bridge."

While he's not sure if he totally credits Reddit for the triumph, he's certain that it helped. The whole thing just goes to show how important it is to talk openly and honestly about sex.

Well done, internet.