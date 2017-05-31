Deleting This App From Your Phone Could Double Your Battery Life

If we asked you to list your social medias in order of how dear you hold them within your heart, we’re gonna guess that Facebook would probably be bottom of the pile. Soz, Facebook.

Compared to Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat, FaceyB just doesn’t cut it anymore - unless it comes to stalking people that you hate, then it’s right up there.

But not only is Facebook terrible for showing you how everyone you went to school with is much more successful and loved up than you are, but it turns out it’s also pretty terrible for your phone battery, too.

Users of the iPhone 7 have been fairly vocal about the fact that their battery seems to die quite quickly, and a quick investigation into why has revealed that Facebook could be the culprit.

According to Inc.com mobile economist John Koetsier, deleting the Facebook app could almost double your battery life. He found that it was single-handedly responsible for draining almost half of his phone power across a period of 24 hours.

The problem is that Facebook operates with a whole load of features all running at the same time, with things like device location, live videos, notifications, contacts, statistics and camera all starting up at once when you launch the app.

If you’re not quite ready to delete Facebook altogether, it’s suggested that you try turning off bonus bits like video autoplay, location settings for FB and notifications to see a difference in battery usage.

But, let’s be honest, if you can possibly live without constant updates from your distant cousins and photos of your school friend’s weird looking newborn babies eating pureed carrots, it might be worth deleting the app altogether.

Words by Lucy Wood

Fancy watching Alex and Olivia share their ultimate Love Island tips? Oh go on then, we knew you would.