Apple Adds Gender Neutral, Breastfeeding And Hundreds More Emojis to IOS11 Update

There is some seriously exciting news for iPhone and iPad users, and that's because Apple is introducing gender-neutral characters along with a whole heap of new emojis in the iOS 11.1 update.

The emojis will make their big debut in next week's developer and public beta previews, the company announced on Friday.

Check out all the latest updates from MTV News to see fans catch Taylor Swift creeping on their Instagram stories...

This is seriously exciting stuff, and the non-binary characters will be available in three different age categories (kids, adults and seniors) and you will also be able to choose from the variety of skin colours that are available on current emojis.

Apple

But that is most definitely not all. In fact, we have HUNDREDS of new emojis coming our way, including more emotive faces as well as clothes, food, animals and mythical creatures like mermaids and fairies. Life = complete.

"The new emojis are designed to reveal every detail," Apple said in a statement.

Apple

We can also expect Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Person, Breastfeeding, Zombie, Person in Lotus Position and new food emojis such as Sandwich and Coconut.

There's also going to be an orange heart, so you can complete the rainbow of hearts. Or you can easily symbolise your love for fake tan (is that just us?).

Apple introduced a variety of skin tones as well as LGBTQ family and relationship emojis in 2015, and we're loving their continued dedication to rolling out increasingly diverse emojis.

Nice one, Apple.