All The Best Memes Of 2017
Gone but not forgotten
A lot can happen on the internet in twelve months - especially over on Twitter dot com, where people express their weird af sense of humour in 280 characters while sitting back and watching the world burn around them.
Before we get stuck into the meme marathon, how about a beginners guide to throwing shade with Bob The Drag Kween? SURE.
Sure, the superpower politicians might be slowly ruining our society one day at a time, but at least we all had a good lol about a sarcastic Spongebob and a blinking man while it was happening.
God bless memes for distracting us from real life. Here’s all the best ones from the year-long shit show that was 2017. Bye 2017, you were weird.
1. Roll Safe
Definitive proof that you're out there with an IQ of 1000 while everyone else is still in school.
2. The Blinking Guy
For when you can't quite believe that life has done this to you.
3. Distracted Boyfriend
OH THE BETRAYAL.
4. Mocking Spongebob
When you can't find the words to express your eye roll, sassy Spongebob can help.
5. Meryl Streep
SING IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK, MEZ.
6. Salt Bae
A little extra (and we mean, extra) sprinkling of seasoning never hurt nobody.
7. This Is The Future That Liberals Want
Usually involving dogs, gayness or Jeremy Corbyn. Or all three.
8. Living In 3017
Life hacks that are so genius that they will propel you into the future.
9. Trump's First Order Of Business
A work of art.
10. Homeboy's Gonna Like, Get It
Bella Hadid leaving us all cringing so hard that we turned inside out.
11. I Love This Woman And Her Curvy Body
Twitter dot com shutting down gobby boyfriends one meme at a time.
12. Nothing But Respect For MY President
Other peoples' presidents included Britney Spears, Winona Ryder and Kermit the Frog.
13. Pennywise
What would it take you to get into Pennywise's sewer? Err, snacks probably.
14. Sly Duck
Sly duck out here looking like you and your bestie when you know the real truth.
15. The Floor Is...
The floor is going outside and leaving your internet connection behind.
16. P Diddy
Who knew that P Diddy at the Met Gala would be representation of your soul?
17. Beyonce Ordering
And last but not least, Bey's wondering who's gonna cover the tip.
Words by Lucy Wood