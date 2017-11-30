All The Best Memes Of 2017

A lot can happen on the internet in twelve months - especially over on Twitter dot com, where people express their weird af sense of humour in 280 characters while sitting back and watching the world burn around them.

Before we get stuck into the meme marathon, how about a beginners guide to throwing shade with Bob The Drag Kween? SURE.

Sure, the superpower politicians might be slowly ruining our society one day at a time, but at least we all had a good lol about a sarcastic Spongebob and a blinking man while it was happening.

God bless memes for distracting us from real life. Here’s all the best ones from the year-long shit show that was 2017. Bye 2017, you were weird.

1. Roll Safe

You can't be broke if you don't check your bank account pic.twitter.com/brpgiWflym — Ryan (@RyanWindoww) January 23, 2017

Definitive proof that you're out there with an IQ of 1000 while everyone else is still in school.

2. The Blinking Guy

For when you can't quite believe that life has done this to you.

3. Distracted Boyfriend

OH THE BETRAYAL.

4. Mocking Spongebob

mcdonald's: "our ice cream machine broke"

me: "oUR eyeZ kreeM muhSheen broKe" pic.twitter.com/8UY4aOzo40 — 🖤 (@ZEPHANIIIAH) May 8, 2017

When you can't find the words to express your eye roll, sassy Spongebob can help.

5. Meryl Streep

Britney: my loneliness is killin me



Me: AND I!



Britney: I must confess, I still believe



Me: STILL BELIEVE! pic.twitter.com/VSvdcsepKK — EMANUEL (@blingspice) March 18, 2017

SING IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK, MEZ.

6. Salt Bae

When you use "thus" in an essay pic.twitter.com/LgC27qdzXe — محسن (@SheikhMyBody) January 8, 2017

A little extra (and we mean, extra) sprinkling of seasoning never hurt nobody.

7. This Is The Future That Liberals Want

this is the future liberals want pic.twitter.com/26wWUKfLCg — darth:™ (@darth) March 2, 2017

Usually involving dogs, gayness or Jeremy Corbyn. Or all three.

8. Living In 3017

We're all living in 2017 while this man is living in 3017 pic.twitter.com/S5ZqoNuUO4 — Ovais Sheikh (@OvaisBowss) June 10, 2017

Life hacks that are so genius that they will propel you into the future.

9. Trump's First Order Of Business

A work of art.

10. Homeboy's Gonna Like, Get It

if homeboy is coming through with commitment and communication



homeboy is gonna like.......



get it pic.twitter.com/DEgNTV9Bsh — holiday cheermeister (@ghostforum) October 6, 2017

Bella Hadid leaving us all cringing so hard that we turned inside out.

11. I Love This Woman And Her Curvy Body

I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones w pic.twitter.com/j7a6NOp8UJ — Scaachi (@Scaachi) August 4, 2017

Twitter dot com shutting down gobby boyfriends one meme at a time.

12. Nothing But Respect For MY President

stopped to clean @shrek 's hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/SGgZIe31kz — erin (@jeanjcket) July 3, 2017

Other peoples' presidents included Britney Spears, Winona Ryder and Kermit the Frog.

13. Pennywise

Pennywise: I have nothing to offer you I just wanna kill and eat you lol



Me: pic.twitter.com/92CEGNhxgn — ben 🎈 (@gutsnoglory) September 14, 2017

What would it take you to get into Pennywise's sewer? Err, snacks probably.

14. Sly Duck

When you grab the McDonalds and eat a little bit out of everybody's fries then take the one you didn't touch pic.twitter.com/vHcXPQv3KW — X (@XLNB) April 25, 2017

Sly duck out here looking like you and your bestie when you know the real truth.

15. The Floor Is...

the floor is boys holding a fish in their avi pic.twitter.com/wcqlRtngFY — logan (@deathlylogan) June 17, 2017

The floor is going outside and leaving your internet connection behind.

16. P Diddy

my inner monologue: "remember, not everything is about you."



also me: pic.twitter.com/6C2pqGCCd1 — ChampagnePetty (@__Dutch) May 1, 2017

Who knew that P Diddy at the Met Gala would be representation of your soul?

17. Beyonce Ordering

"I actually invented Lemonade so it should be free." pic.twitter.com/k8Yq3aGTLa — blaria. (@Keelectric_Lady) April 27, 2017

And last but not least, Bey's wondering who's gonna cover the tip.

Words by Lucy Wood