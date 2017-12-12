7 Of The Best Vlogmas YouTubers You Can Still Catch Up On And Get Addicted To

There’s no doubt about it - December is officially the best month of the year if you’re a YouTube fan.

Fancy a catch up with Grace Helbig? She's here to review Kylie Jenner, Harry Styles and more celeb style...

Not only is there probably a new blogging camera, a whole load of Zoella Beauty and Dan and Phil’s puppy calendar waiting under the tree for you, but your subscription box is also officially lit like a Christmas pudding.

Vlogmas 2017 is already in full swing, but if you’ve been too busy scoffing selection boxes and watching The Grinch to keep on top of your sub box, have no fear.

These are 7 of the best Vlogmas YouTubers that you can still catch up on and get addicted to, because nothing says festive joy like commenting down below, subscribing and giving this video a big thumbs up.

Zoella

The undisputed queen of vlogmas, expect a whole lot of Christmas joy with Pinterest-worthy baking, day out adventures, cute cosy evenings with Alfie and bonus festive pug appearances.

Sammi Maria

If you're looking for a vlogmas that you can grab a blanket, get cosy and chill out with, try Sammi's videos. She's just plain lovely, and ditches any forced festive madness to just invite you in to her normal family life with a bit of extra Xmas sparkle.

Dan and Phil Games

When you're so DONE with the usual vlogmas content, head over to Dan and Phil Games to check out their Gamingmas (catchy) content instead. They're playing a different game every day and it goes without saying that everything is basically a hilarious disaster.

Saffron Barker

Pretty much THE vlogger that everyone's talking about right now, Saffy B never misses a daily vlog upload and always makes relatable vids filled with laughs, alongside her awesome family and a few best mates that you might just recognise.

Helen Anderson

You can always expect Helen to keep it real in her vlogs and her infectious laugh is pretty much the best thing ever. You'll also find endless winter outfit inspo, down to earth chats and more content that'll make you want to be her best mate.

Joan Kim

If you feel like going on an adventure this Christmas, you could head over to Seoul, Korea to hang out with Joan. She's always out and about doing cool stuff in the city, heading to parties and hanging out with friends. You'll basically want to be her.

Rose and Rosie

And last but not least, if you're not watching Rose and Rosie's vlogmas this year then you can't sit with us. Their personalities are just the BEST and we don't even need to tell you that they're Christmas couple goals.

Words by Lucy Wood