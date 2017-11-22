Beyonce Inspired Beer Exists So Now You Can Actually Be Drunk In Love

All aspects of life always need to involve a bit more Beyonce, so you’ll be pleased to hear that now all of your upcoming Christmas parties, social events and NYE plans can revolve around Queen Bey, too.

There’s officially a Beyonce-inspired beer out there for you to get your hands on, meaning that you really can be Drunk In Love whenever you want.

Beyonce beer - perfectly named Bïeryoncé by someone who deserves a knighthood - has been created by Brooklyn-based Lineup Brewing.

You’ll do a mini fist pump when you hear that the independent brewery is both female owned and female operated, so it really is a question of who run the beer world? Girls.

The Bïeryoncé can itself is of course fierce af, with matte black packaging and pink lettering inspired by Bey’s iconic self-titled 2013 album, meaning that you probably have to listen to it on repeat while getting crunk.

The whole thing started when head brewer and Lineup co-owner Katarina Martinez was forced to actually miss a Beyonce concert (agh, the real nightmare) as she was brewing up something special for an Oktoberfest party.

It seemed only fitting to pay tribute, as Katarina told Bon Appetit: “I was terribly sad about it, so I decided to name it in her honour.

“I’m also a Hispanic, woman-owned and operated business, so I really look up to her and the strength and empowerment that she promotes to women.”

Unfortunately you’re probably gonna be stuck with your usual tinnies for now unless you’re heading over to New York City, as Bïeryoncé is exclusively available in the Big Apple at Pine Box Rock Shop, The Ginger Man, Beer Karma and Malt and Mold.

Well this is just about the best thing we've ever seen.

Words by Lucy Wood