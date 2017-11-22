Life

Beyonce Inspired Beer Exists So Now You Can Actually Be Drunk In Love

We be all night...

Friday, December 8, 2017 - 12:04

All aspects of life always need to involve a bit more Beyonce, so you’ll be pleased to hear that now all of your upcoming Christmas parties, social events and NYE plans can revolve around Queen Bey, too.

Ey up, these are the quirkiest celeb baby names of all time including Beyonce's own baby gal Blue Ivy...

There’s officially a Beyonce-inspired beer out there for you to get your hands on, meaning that you really can be Drunk In Love whenever you want.

Beyonce beer - perfectly named Bïeryoncé by someone who deserves a knighthood - has been created by Brooklyn-based Lineup Brewing.

🤫 *shh* did you guys know we’re having our first can release next week? #bïeryoncé

🤫 *shh* did you guys know we’re having our first can release next week? #bïeryoncé

A post shared by Lineup Brewing (@lineupbrewing) on

You’ll do a mini fist pump when you hear that the independent brewery is both female owned and female operated, so it really is a question of who run the beer world? Girls.

The Bïeryoncé can itself is of course fierce af, with matte black packaging and pink lettering inspired by Bey’s iconic self-titled 2013 album, meaning that you probably have to listen to it on repeat while getting crunk.

Boy bye. Hard core #bieryonce vibes at the can release 🙏🏼

Boy bye. Hard core #bieryonce vibes at the can release 🙏🏼

A post shared by Lineup Brewing (@lineupbrewing) on

The whole thing started when head brewer and Lineup co-owner Katarina Martinez was forced to actually miss a Beyonce concert (agh, the real nightmare) as she was brewing up something special for an Oktoberfest party.

It seemed only fitting to pay tribute, as Katarina told Bon Appetit: “I was terribly sad about it, so I decided to name it in her honour.

“I’m also a Hispanic, woman-owned and operated business, so I really look up to her and the strength and empowerment that she promotes to women.”

Unfortunately you’re probably gonna be stuck with your usual tinnies for now unless you’re heading over to New York City, as Bïeryoncé is exclusively available in the Big Apple at Pine Box Rock Shop, The Ginger Man, Beer Karma and Malt and Mold.

Well this is just about the best thing we've ever seen.

Words by Lucy Wood

More From Life

Beyonce Inspired Beer Exists So Now You Can Actually Be Drunk In Love
Starbucks Opens A 'Fully Immersive Coffee Experience' And We Wanna Live There
Nike Pro Launches Its First Ever Sports Hijab
Home alone christmas gif
A Six Year Old Sent This Absolutely Savage Letter To Santa
Life
Courtney Act Does…Open Relationships | MTV Life
These Period Brownies Are Probably The Best Period Pain Cure Ever
Teen Girls Arrested After Making Pretty Little Liars Inspired Threats At School
Meet Eddie Ndopu, One Of The Most Powerful Disabled People On The Planet
The Cast Of 'The Specials' Talk Production, Oprah, And Winning A Webby
7 Things People With Disabilities Want You To Know
7 Awkward Customer Service Experiences Every Wheelchair User Has Encountered
Life
These Social Media Sex Ed Gals Will Change How You Think About STIs

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson Casey Johnson and Chet
Casey Johnson's Brother Is So 'Done' With His Relationship With Marnie Simpson
Holly Hagan Is Ridiculously Relatable As She Asks Not To Be Judged For Her Latest Antics
Emma McVey Teases The 'Unusual' Baby Name She And Gaz Beadle Are Considering
Marnie Simpson Hits Out At Rumours She's Pregnant With Casey Johnson's Baby
Stephen Bear Breaks His Silence On The Possibility Of Charlotte Crosby Reunion
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Celebrate Moving Into Their First House
Sophie Kasaei Updates Fans About Her Struggle With Alopecia
Sophie Kasaei Drops Huge Bombshell That She's Not Actually Called Sophie
Mia Boardman from Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK Fans Are In Awe Of Mia Boardman's Latest Crop Top Snap
TV Shows
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Reveals Plans To Get Entire Front Torso Tattoo Removed – EXCLUSIVE
Chris Hughes Lashes Out At One Direction And Rita Ora In Ruthless Drunken Rant
Megan McKenna and on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks both tweet about their #datenight
Megan McKenna Addresses Pete Wicks Split: 'I'm Sick Of Being Painted The Bad Person'