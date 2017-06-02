Can A Bunch Of Adults From MTV Pass A Real GCSE?

Is it just us or is there nothing in this world that's more annoying than when adults say "Well exams were way harder in my day"?

Yeah, well we're right there with you on that one and with teens up and down the country currently studying for GCSEs and A Levels, it seemed about time to get a bunch of MTV staffers to put their money where their mouth is and do some real past paper questions under exam conditions.

The game was simple: they would have a paper with questions in Maths, Science, English and French. The questions involved a French translation about Harry Styles' hair, some simple algebraic equations and a challenge to name the parts of a kidney - which one student actually managed to confuse with the heart.

There would also be a bonus round worth as many points as the serious questions, that may or may not have awarded them a point for every Kardashian-Jenner they could name (including offspring, extended family and anyone who's ever had carnal relations with the key players). Well, they do work for MTV after all.

So how did they do? Let's just say that if you are doing your exams right now, you're about to feel about 465 times better about your knowledge compared to this lot.

Moral of that story: next time an adult tells you exams were harder in their day and they had to walk 35 miles to school every day without any shoes, tell them to name the parts of a kidney. We guarantee that'll probably shut them right up.

But the real question is, can you pass the MTV GCSE? Test your luck below.

How did you do? Let us know your grade with a tweet to @MTVUK.