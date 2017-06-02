Life

Can A Bunch Of Adults From MTV Pass A Real GCSE?

Spoiler: no. No they cannot.

Linds Foley
Friday, June 2, 2017 - 10:57

Is it just us or is there nothing in this world that's more annoying than when adults say "Well exams were way harder in my day"?

Yeah, well we're right there with you on that one and with teens up and down the country currently studying for GCSEs and A Levels, it seemed about time to get a bunch of MTV staffers to put their money where their mouth is and do some real past paper questions under exam conditions.

The game was simple: they would have a paper with questions in Maths, Science, English and French. The questions involved a French translation about Harry Styles' hair, some simple algebraic equations and a challenge to name the parts of a kidney - which one student actually managed to confuse with the heart.

There would also be a bonus round worth as many points as the serious questions, that may or may not have awarded them a point for every Kardashian-Jenner they could name (including offspring, extended family and anyone who's ever had carnal relations with the key players). Well, they do work for MTV after all.

So how did they do? Let's just say that if you are doing your exams right now, you're about to feel about 465 times better about your knowledge compared to this lot.

Moral of that story: next time an adult tells you exams were harder in their day and they had to walk 35 miles to school every day without any shoes, tell them to name the parts of a kidney. We guarantee that'll probably shut them right up.

But the real question is, can you pass the MTV GCSE? Test your luck below.

How did you do? Let us know your grade with a tweet to @MTVUK

Latest News

Where are the Beauty School Cop Outs cast now?

Beauty School Cop Outs: What Ever Happened To The Cast?

Who Is Nicole Dutt? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Can A Bunch Of Adults From MTV Pass A Real GCSE?

10 Things You Should Know About Losing Your Virginity

Here's Your First Look Tour Of The 2017 Love Island Villa

KJ Apa Reveals The Original Ending To Riverdale Season 1 Was Very, Very Different

Charli XCX

Charli XCX & Duke Dumont Just Joined The MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 Line Up!

Kendall Jenner And Cara Delevingne Bounce On Giant Inflatable Boobs At The Museum Of Sex

Selena Gomez Writes A Love Letter To The LGBTQ+ Community

Who Is Jordan Wright? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

"F**k it!" Friday: Stormzy

Gaz Beadle Has Already Been Linked To Another Reality Star Following His Split From Emma McVey

Katy Perry's Twitter Followers Are Mostly Bots, So Guess Who's Really The Most Followed Celeb?

Loads of Festival Hair Ideas That Don't Involve Flower Crowns, Thank F***

Watch Foo Fighters Rock With The Elderly In Surprise New Track ‘Run’

Who Is Dean Ralph? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Graduating Student Gets Three Hour Delay On Subway, So Passengers Throw Him An Onboard Ceremony

10 Reality Show Couples Gush About Their Love And It Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals The Teary Way She Found Out About Cara De La Hoyde's Pregnancy

Lego Dimensions

You're Going To Want These New Lego Dimensions Minifigs

More From Life

Life

Can A Bunch Of Adults From MTV Pass A Real GCSE?

Life

Can Adults Pass A Real GCSE?

Life

10 Things You Should Know About Losing Your Virginity

Life

Selena Gomez Writes A Love Letter To The LGBTQ+ Community

Life

Graduating Student Gets Three Hour Delay On Subway, So Passengers Throw Him An Onboard Ceremony

Life

Your First Time, As Told By GIFs

Life

Mermaid Thighs On Instagram Is The Body Posi Trend We Need For Summer

Life

Deleting This App From Your Phone Could Double Your Battery Life

Life

The Best Celeb Quotes About Dealing With A Hideous Break Up

shia-gif
Life

Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity

Life

15 Weird Party Policies That No-one’s Talking About This General Election

Rose And Rosie Take The Body Part Challenge

Trending Articles

Have Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt split?
TV Shows

Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson Reignites Vicky Pattison Feud With New Book: 'She’s The Most Terrifying Person I Know'

TV Shows

Who Is Che McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Celebrity

10 Reality Show Couples Gush About Their Love And It Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Has Already Been Linked To Another Reality Star Following His Split From Emma McVey

Celebrity

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals The Teary Way She Found Out About Cara De La Hoyde's Pregnancy

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Rumours That Jemma Lucy Wants Stephen Bear Back

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie