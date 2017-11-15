Life

Celebs Are Celebrating Australia Saying Yes To Same Sex Marraige

Amazing news for Australia's LGBTQ+ community.

Rachel Davies-Day
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 13:24

There is a very big reason for the LGBTQ+ community (and everyone else for that matter) to celebrate in Australia rn, and that's because they just said 'yes' to same-sex marriage.

Celebs from Ellen DeGeneres to Sam Smith to Dua Lipa have been celebrating the outcome of the postal survey, which was overwhelmingly in favour of legalizing it with over 60% of voters saying 'yes'.

Aussie singer Troye Sivan is so there for the result, writing on Twitter: "LOVE JUST WON IN AUSTRALIA AND I’M SO PROUD AND EMOTIONAL," before later adding: "Proud to be a queer Aussie today n know that our country has our back."

Dua Lipa is clearly loving the vote in favour of new rules too, taking to Twitter to write: "AUSTRALIA VOTED YES LOVE 💕 WINS ✨."

The Australian Bureau of statistics said 61.6% of people voted yes to the question: "Should the marriage law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?"

After the results were announced, Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said his government would try to pass legislation by Christmas.

"[Australians] have spoken in their millions, and they have voted overwhelmingly yes for marriage equality," he said before adding: "They voted yes for fairness, yes for commitment, yes for love."

Amen to that. What an amazing day for Aus!

