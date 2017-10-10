Why Celebs Are Coming #OutIn60 This Coming Out Day

Today is Coming Out Day, where countries around the world celebrate the act of coming out as anything and everything within the LGBTQ+ rainbow, or as a straight ally. It’s all about promoting a safer, more accepting world where people can live their authentic lives openly.

Coming out for the first time can be difficult. Sharing your sexuality or gender identity with the people you love is sometimes an intimidating step to take, so it’s no surprise that it can take a while to get to the point where you’re ready to open up to the people in your life. And sometimes the hardest part is coming out to yourself.

It’s a process that’s different for everyone, and preparing to come out can lead to a whole bunch of questions. Is now the right time? Who should I tell? What exactly should I be saying? And what happens if their reaction isn’t what I expected or planned for?

As today is all about celebrating the act of coming out as your authentic self, here at MTV we want to use it to create a safe, open space to talk about all things coming out. And hopefully try and answer some of those oh-so-tricky questions.

We’ve spoken to some incredible people who’ve chosen to share their very different, very personal coming out stories with us in just 60 seconds, and we hope they can show you all that even though it can be a tough journey, there’s nothing more freeing than being able to be honest about who you really are.

With LGBT+ celebs like Maggie Lindemann, Charlie Carver and Marnie Simpson, some very vocal straight allies like Leona Lewis and many, many more leading the campaign, we want to show you that you’re not alone. It’s just a case of finding your tribe (thanks to Courtney Act for that top advice).

If you want to join the movement (and maybe help someone else along the way), then submit your own 60 second coming out story on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Just make sure you use #OUTIN60.

As The Human Rights Campaign says, “Every person who speaks up changes more hearts and minds, and creates new advocates for equality.”

To see MTV's amazing Out In 60 videos from some famous (and some not so famous) faces, then head to outin60.mtv.com/home.

If you’re looking to talk to someone about your gender identity or sexuality, then you can find local LGBT youth groups and other useful contacts through Stonewall's online database What's In My Area. For more info, call Stonewall's Information Service on 08000 502020, tweet to @StonewallUKInfo or email info@stonewall.org.uk.

Find out more about National Coming Out Day here.