Life

Celebs Took To Twitter To Wish A Boy Who Was Being Bullied Happy Birthday

Spoiler alert: Stormzy was one of those celebs...

Emily Hooley
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 13:00

It’s everyone’s dream to be tweeted at by a celeb, right?

Well for a nine-year-old boy called Ollie, those dreams just became a reality. Last night his dad Christopher tweeted to say he wanted to cheer Ollie up as it was his birthday but he was being bullied at school, so he asked: “Anyone know anyone famous/well known who could send Ollie a positive/9th birthday message. The bully keeps saying to him that everything O has, he has bigger/better/more often. O excited for his birthday but keeps being told it won't be as good as his own.”

And things kicked off. Before Christopher knew it, he was bombarded with Twitter replies not only from many normal Twitter users but from celebs who wanted to send Ollie a bday shout-out.

Comedians Jason Manford and Dawn French, sports icons like Dame Jess Ennis-Hill and the England football team and high profile actors and presenters were among those to leave positive bday messages, with some even recording personalised videos for Ollie too.

Jason Manford's vid was super-cute:

The famous Australian actor Russell Crowe tweeted:

BBC radio presenter Sara Cox left Ollie a video message, and it featured her cute af dogs:

Our fave grime artist Stormzy also had Ollie's back, tweeting:

YAS. We love that so many celebs reached out to show Ollie that bullies are not bigger and better but more insecure and afraid than their victims, and that he should never let himself feel he’s worth less for being picked on.

P.S. there have been calls for celebs like J.K Rowling and The Rock to join in on the bday-wishing hype… this has to happen...

Now find out about which celeb dressed up as Harry Potter to meet the Queen with MTV News...

24 Inspirational Celebrity Quotes That’ll Give You Life

  • “When I’m not feeling my best I ask myself, ‘What are you gonna do about it?’ then I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me.” – Beyonce
    Getty Images
    1 of 24
  • “I went through my sh*t, I came out on the other side, and I’m going to show you it gets better." – Justin Bieber
    Getty Images
    2 of 24
  • “There are always going to be kids who are mean and say stuff, but the people that matter to you - the people you love, like your parents, your siblings, and your friends - those are the people you should listen to.” – Kendall Jenner
    Getty Images
    3 of 24
  • There may be times when you do panic, or you do get in a flap about something, but if you know that ultimately you’re going to be okay, at least you can say you did it, or you tried it, and at least you won’t be left thinking “what if?” - Zoella
    Getty Images
    4 of 24
  • "There's a lot of things that come with the life you could get lost in. But you have to let it be what it is. I've learnt not to take everything too seriously." – Harry Styles
    Getty Images
    5 of 24
  • "No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind." - Taylor Swift
    Getty Images
    6 of 24
  • “One request: No regrets.” – Troye Sivan
    Getty Images
    7 of 24
  • “When you realize who you live for, and who’s important to please, a lot of people will actually start living. I am never going to get caught up in that. I’m gonna look back on my life and say that I enjoyed it – and I lived it for me.” - Rihanna
    Getty Images
    8 of 24
  • “I’ve learned it’s important not to limit yourself. You can do whatever you love to do, no matter what it is.” – Ryan Gosling
    Getty Images
    9 of 24
  • "Girls are shamed for their bodies & made to believe that they're not supposed to show them or love them, that they aren't perfect, that they need to 'work on it’ or they need to see themselves differently — & I think it's ridiculous.” – Bella Thorne
    Getty Images
    10 of 24
  • "This is life and imperfection is beautiful and don’t be afraid of that." – Dylan O’Brien
    Getty Images
    11 of 24
  • "Love yourself. Come on, nobody is perfect. Not you, not your mom, even the people on TV — nobody is perfect, and there's always something that nobody likes, but you know you just accept that. Your imperfections make you beautiful." - Keke Palmer
    Getty Images
    12 of 24
  • “If you're different, or if you think something about you is just weird and out of the ordinary, I just think that's so dope.” – Kylie Jenner
    Getty Images
    13 of 24
  • “Smile and let everyone know that today, you’re a lot stronger than you were yesterday.” – Drake
    Getty Images
    14 of 24
  • "I wish I could tell every young girl with an eating disorder, or who has harmed herself in any way, that she's worthy of life and that her life has meaning. You can overcome and get through anything." – Demi Lovato
    Getty Images
    15 of 24
  • "Girl power is almost more powerful and more special than anything we are competing for." - Selena Gomez
    Getty Images
    16 of 24
  • "Enjoy yourself in the good moments and to push yourself in the hard moments." – Anna Kendrick
    Getty Images
    17 of 24
  • “Sometimes in life you don’t always feel like a winner, but that doesn’t mean you’re not a winner.” - Lady Gaga
    Getty Images
    18 of 24
  • "I'm over trying to find the adorable way to state my opinion and still be likable. F*ck that." – Jennifer Lawrence
    Getty Images
    19 of 24
  • "It's so cheesy to say this, but it's the journey, not the end goal, that's important." – Emma Watson
    Getty Images
    20 of 24
  • "Be open to new experiences, be open to the idea that it may take longer than you want, but if you're open to meeting new people and new adventures, then love will come along." – Lily Collins
    Getty Images
    21 of 24
  • “You don’t need to look like everybody else. Love who you are.” – Lea Michelle
    Getty Images
    22 of 24
  • “We must continue to stand for what we believe in: love, acceptance, equality, fairness and respect for all. We mustn't be divided. We must reach out and hold on to each other.” – Kris Jenner
    Getty Images
    23 of 24
  • “If you’re presenting yourself with confidence, you can pull off pretty much anything.” – Katy Perry
    Getty Images
    24 of 24

Latest News

Courtney Act Shuts Down Gender Trolls In The Sassiest Way: 'I'm Here To Educate'

"F**k It!" Friday: Ariana Grande

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals New Feature That CHANGES EVERYTHING

13 Reasons Why Sónar Festival 2017 Was So Damn Hot

Celebs Took To Twitter To Wish A Boy Who Was Being Bullied Happy Birthday

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Amber Butler gives us a tour of Brooklyn&#039;s nursery

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Reveals Some Fans Mistake Brooklyn For A Girl Because Of His Cute Long Hair - EXCLUSIVE

ASOS Models Are Showing Off Their Stretch Marks And It's Awesome

Big Brother 2017: Savannah O'Reilly Evicted As Housemates Face Shock New Twist

Impostor Syndrome: The Phobia You Probably Already Have

Summer City Break Makeup Essentials

5 Celebrities who have been Catfished

5 Celebrities Who Have Been Catfished

New Music Round-Up: JAY-Z, Calvin Harris, Bruno Mars and more

Troian Bellisario Based Her Pretty Little Liars Accent On The Only Way Is Essex

Bella Thorne And Scott Disick ‘Have An Understanding’ When It Comes To Their Relationship

What Actually Happens When You Try To Make Friends Online Using Bumble BFF

Courtney Act's Date Meets Shane For The First Time - So Did Sparks Still Fly?

Spider-Man Homecoming

10 Of The Best New Movies To See At The Cinema In Summer 2017

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Just Went Seriously Blonde And Obviously Looks Amazing

Charlotte Crosby Confirms She Had A Secret Fling With THIS Made In Chelsea Star

Women Tell Us About Their First Gig One Month On From The Attack In Manchester

More From Life

Life

Celebs Took To Twitter To Wish A Boy Who Was Being Bullied Happy Birthday

Impostor Syndrome: The Phobia You Probably Already Have

What Actually Happens When You Try To Make Friends Online Using Bumble BFF

Women Tell Us About Their First Gig One Month On From The Attack In Manchester

How To Come Out To Your Friends And Family

How To Show Your Pride If You Can't Get Down To A Celebration

Life

MTV Pride 2017 Official Promo

14 Cute AF Things To Turn Your Room Into An Indoor Garden

Snapchat Maps Are Seriously Exposing Users' Deepest Darkest Secrets

21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group

Man Ordered By Sainsbury's To Change His Shop Name Had The Best Response

You Can Now Study How To Be A Social Media Influencer At University

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Marnie Simpson Gives A Behind The Scenes Peek At Her Single AF Porno

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

Charlotte Crosby Confirms She Had A Secret Fling With THIS Made In Chelsea Star

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Battle With Depression: 'I've Been Speaking To A Psychiatrist'

5 Celebrities who have been Catfished

5 Celebrities Who Have Been Catfished

Marnie Simpson Says She Loves Casey Johnson As They Get Close In Cancun

Holly Hagan Shows Off The Results Of Her Fitness Trip With An Incredible Belfie