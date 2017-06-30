Celebs Took To Twitter To Wish A Boy Who Was Being Bullied Happy Birthday

It’s everyone’s dream to be tweeted at by a celeb, right?

Well for a nine-year-old boy called Ollie, those dreams just became a reality. Last night his dad Christopher tweeted to say he wanted to cheer Ollie up as it was his birthday but he was being bullied at school, so he asked: “Anyone know anyone famous/well known who could send Ollie a positive/9th birthday message. The bully keeps saying to him that everything O has, he has bigger/better/more often. O excited for his birthday but keeps being told it won't be as good as his own.”

And things kicked off. Before Christopher knew it, he was bombarded with Twitter replies not only from many normal Twitter users but from celebs who wanted to send Ollie a bday shout-out.

Comedians Jason Manford and Dawn French, sports icons like Dame Jess Ennis-Hill and the England football team and high profile actors and presenters were among those to leave positive bday messages, with some even recording personalised videos for Ollie too.

Jason Manford's vid was super-cute:

The famous Australian actor Russell Crowe tweeted:

Hey Ollie, heard it was your birthday. 9 years old eh? Congratulations, Happy Birthday !! — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 29, 2017

BBC radio presenter Sara Cox left Ollie a video message, and it featured her cute af dogs:

Happy birthday Ollie! x x x 🎂 pic.twitter.com/fLtRAAhc57 — sara cox (@sarajcox) June 29, 2017

Our fave grime artist Stormzy also had Ollie's back, tweeting:

Happy birthday Ollie! You're a lil legend. ❤️⭐️🎉Don't watch the bullies they always end up being the biggest wastemen later in life — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) June 29, 2017

YAS. We love that so many celebs reached out to show Ollie that bullies are not bigger and better but more insecure and afraid than their victims, and that he should never let himself feel he’s worth less for being picked on.

P.S. there have been calls for celebs like J.K Rowling and The Rock to join in on the bday-wishing hype… this has to happen...

