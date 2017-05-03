Life

Chocolate-Loving German Thieves Steal $80k Worth Of Nutella And Kinder Eggs

There is absolutely nutting funny about this.

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 09:42

It's difficult to find a single human who doesn't love themselves a bit of Nutella. The spreadable chocolatey hazelnut magic is delicious on just about everything from toast to crepes to straight up off the spoon.

Well, it turns out a group of thieves in Germany took their choccie loving a step too far, since German police have appealed for help after a truck carrying 22 tons of Nutella and other Kinder goodness was stolen last weekend.

Watch! Check out the very latest from MTV News:

That's hella Nutella, just sayin'.

The refrigerated trailer was also carrying a load of Kinder eggs and Valparaiso chocolate fruit pearls and it was taken from the German town of Neustadt in Hesse.

"It's not even clear if they were after the sweets or the trailer - at this point we don't know what their motive was," police spokesperson, Martin Ahlick told CBS.

Stop 5 on #breakfasts from around the world: Crepes with berries and Nutella®. Don’t mess with a classic. Pair with a hot cup of café and enjoy.

So we totally understand that chocolate is a very real necessity for human survival, but stealing is SO NUT COOL.

The stolen choc was worth up to $82,000 and Neustadt police have urged citizens to tell authorities if anyone tries to tempt them with the treats.

They said: "Anyone offered large quantities of chocolate via unconventional channels should report it to the police immediately."

Come on guys, not even the toughest breakup in the world requires THAT much chocolate. Hand over the goods.

Latest News

Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie Slams Steph Davis’ Other Ex Sam Reece: “I Was Going To Slap That Little Pr*ck” – EXCLUSIVE

Taylor Swift Is ‘Overhauling Her Image’ With Album Number Six

Highest Paid Actor Earns More Than Double Highest Paid Actress Emma Stone

Raye Talks Stanning Chris and Kem from Love Island and Her Friendship with Stormzy

Beyoncé Taps Laverne Cox For New Secret Project

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Pride At Passing Her Driving Test The First Time

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Chocolate-Loving German Thieves Steal $80k Worth Of Nutella And Kinder Eggs

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Clay and Tony in 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why's Christian Navarro Just Had His Say On A Major Fan Theory

11 Times P!nk Was A Total Music Video Badass

2017 VMA Pre-Show Performers Revealed!

14 Things Guaranteed To Happen On Your First Friend Holiday

12 Genuinely Brilliant Eye Palettes For Under £20

Chrissy Teigen Reveals The Real Reason Why She’s Cutting Back On Alcohol

Biomutant

Biomutant: Everything We Know About The New Open World Kung Fu Game

Disney

Here's Your First Look At The Live-Action Frozen Broadway Cast In Costume

Kacy Hill Performs &#039;Like A Woman&#039; For MTV PUSH

Exclusive: Kacy Hill Does Gorgeous Shawn Mendes Cover

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

More From Life

Chocolate-Loving German Thieves Steal $80k Worth Of Nutella And Kinder Eggs

Life

14 Things Guaranteed To Happen On Your First Friend Holiday

Teens In A Refugee Camp Have Launched Their Own Creative Magazine About What Life There Is Really Like

All The Ridiculously Useful But Forgettable Things You Need For Your Uni House

Life

If You Got Your A Level Results Today You Can Get A FREE Nando's

Life

Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Questlove And More Respond As Donald Trump Blames 'Both Sides' For Charlottesville Violence

Our Fave Celebs Fighting To Save The Planet

Life

Ginger Haired Emojis Have Become A Reality And It's About Time Too

Life

18 Ways To Fool People Into Thinking You Are Winning At Adulting

Life

Why Being Single In Summer Is Actually Kinda The Best

Life

15 Times Celebs Got Super Real About Boobs

Life

This Eco-Friendly Edible Food Packaging Will Mean You Never Have To Stop Eating

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore Cast Have Their Say On Vicky Pattison Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

Scotty T Denies Threesome Rumours With Jemma Lucy And Weighs In On Celebrity Big Brother

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Pride At Passing Her Driving Test The First Time

Little Mix
Music

Did Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Mum Just Confirm That Little Mix Have a New Music Video?

Chloe Ferry Hits Back At Trolls After Claiming Eggy Bread Talents Make Her 'Wife Material'

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Reveals Dramatic New Look After Getting Rinsed For Fake Tan Fail

Sarah Hyland And Dominic Sherwood Have Split After Two Years Together