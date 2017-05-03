Chocolate-Loving German Thieves Steal $80k Worth Of Nutella And Kinder Eggs

It's difficult to find a single human who doesn't love themselves a bit of Nutella. The spreadable chocolatey hazelnut magic is delicious on just about everything from toast to crepes to straight up off the spoon.

Well, it turns out a group of thieves in Germany took their choccie loving a step too far, since German police have appealed for help after a truck carrying 22 tons of Nutella and other Kinder goodness was stolen last weekend.

Watch! Check out the very latest from MTV News:

That's hella Nutella, just sayin'.

The refrigerated trailer was also carrying a load of Kinder eggs and Valparaiso chocolate fruit pearls and it was taken from the German town of Neustadt in Hesse.

"It's not even clear if they were after the sweets or the trailer - at this point we don't know what their motive was," police spokesperson, Martin Ahlick told CBS.

So we totally understand that chocolate is a very real necessity for human survival, but stealing is SO NUT COOL.

The stolen choc was worth up to $82,000 and Neustadt police have urged citizens to tell authorities if anyone tries to tempt them with the treats.

They said: "Anyone offered large quantities of chocolate via unconventional channels should report it to the police immediately."

Come on guys, not even the toughest breakup in the world requires THAT much chocolate. Hand over the goods.