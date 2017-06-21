Cirque De Soleil Artist Yann Arnuad Fell To His Death During Florida Show

Longtime Cirque du Soleil performer, Yann Arnuad, sadly passed away after falling during the VOLTA show on Saturday night.

Yann had been performing using aerial straps in Tampa, Florida when he fell onto the stage. The French aerialist was rushed to hospital but he later passed away from his injuries.

Take a look at the video to see the latest update from MTV News...

Cirque Du Soleil released a statement on Sunday, which began: "It is with immense sadness that Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group reports that a tragic accident occurred last night, March 17, during a performance of its show VOLTA, in Tampa, Florida.

"While he was performing the aerial straps number, long-time aerialist, Yann Arnuad, fell onto the stage. Emergency procedures were immediately activated and Yann was transported to the nearest hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries," they continued.

Daniel Lamarre, president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment group said: "The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devestated by this tragedy. Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him. Over the coming days and weeks, our focus will be on supporting Yann's family and our employees, especially the VOLTA team, as we go through these difficult times together."

The company added that they are gathering information about the tragic event: "We are offering our full and transparent collaboration to the authorities as they look into the circumstances of this accident," they said.

Our thoughts are with Yann's family and loved ones.