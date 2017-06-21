Life

Cirque De Soleil Artist Yann Arnuad Fell To His Death During Florida Show

Yann Arnuad died after falling during a Crique du Soleil performance in Tampa, Florida.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, March 19, 2018 - 14:53

Longtime Cirque du Soleil performer, Yann Arnuad, sadly passed away after falling during the VOLTA show on Saturday night.

Yann had been performing using aerial straps in Tampa, Florida when he fell onto the stage. The French aerialist was rushed to hospital but he later passed away from his injuries.

Take a look at the video to see the latest update from MTV News...

Cirque Du Soleil released a statement on Sunday, which began: "It is with immense sadness that Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group reports that a tragic accident occurred last night, March 17, during a performance of its show VOLTA, in Tampa, Florida.

"While he was performing the aerial straps number, long-time aerialist, Yann Arnuad, fell onto the stage. Emergency procedures were immediately activated and Yann was transported to the nearest hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries," they continued.

Final touch before tonight show!🎪🎭 #volta #cirquedusoleil #circus #circuslife #circusarts #circusfitness #circusinspiration #circuseverydamnday #circusinternational #makeup #freespirit #findyourfree #cirfit #cirfit_usa #cirfitworld #cirfitapparel #cirfit_lifestyle #show #bigtop

Daniel Lamarre, president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment group said: "The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devestated by this tragedy. Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him. Over the coming days and weeks, our focus will be on supporting Yann's family and our employees, especially the VOLTA team, as we go through these difficult times together."

The company added that they are gathering information about the tragic event: "We are offering our full and transparent collaboration to the authorities as they look into the circumstances of this accident," they said.

Our thoughts are with Yann's family and loved ones.

 

 

Latest News

Cirque De Soleil Artist Yann Arnuad Fell To His Death During Florida Show
Fifth Harmony Confirm Hiatus on Twitter
Tinashe
Tinashe Unveils ‘Joyride’ Album Cover and Release Date
Megan McKenna & Muggy Mike Get Steamy AF On Romantic Getaway
Holly Hagan Dials Up The Temperature In A Blue String Bikini
Chris Hughes Told To 'Hang' Himself As He Reveals Disturbing Extent Of Death Threats He's Received
Rihanna &amp; Drake
Drake Stars on ‘Lemon’ Remix with N.E.R.D and Rihanna
People Are Reading Into What Katy Perry Said About Taylor Swift On American Idol
Blue Ivy Bid An Insane Amount Of Money On A Piece Of Art At An Auction
Rob Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss And He Looks Great
Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Sassi Simmonds Tells Boyfriend Darren Quirk To ‘Pack His Stuff’ As The Couple Argue About Their Relationship
Fans Are Divided About Zayn Malik’s Neck Tattoo For This Awkward Reason
Sex Education Needs To Teach Us What Good Sex For Women Means
From Kylie Jenner To Hailey Baldwin: Celebrity Instagrams That Would Never See The Light Of Day In 2018
From Selena Gomez To Cara Delevingne: 10 Celebrity Interviews That Are So Awkward It Physically Hurts
Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram
Karlie Kloss Finally Comments On Those Taylor Swift Feud Rumours
Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid’s Topless Holiday Snaps Deserve All The Awards
Kim Kardashian Shares The First Clear Shot Of Baby Chicago's Face
From Zayn Malik &amp; Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood &amp;  Chris Hughes: Celebs Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 

More From Life

Cirque De Soleil Artist Yann Arnuad Fell To His Death During Florida Show
Sex Education Needs To Teach Us What Good Sex For Women Means
15 Celeb Snogs You'll Wish You Were A Part Of
Life
9 Boner Hacks Every Dude Should Know
Iconic Jacqueline Wilson Characters Who Probably Shaped You As A Person
aubrey-plaza-masturbation
These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation
GIFs about slut shaming
What You Need To Know About Slut-Shaming With Moxie Author Jennifer Mathieu
What Is Period Poverty And Why Should I Give AF?
LOL GIFs about periods
15 Things You’ve Secretly Done On Your Period
How To Support The US Students Campaigning For Safer Gun Control After The Parkland School Shooting
A University Student Tweeted A Video Of Her Racist Abuse And Here's What Happened
Life
It’s International Women’s Day: Hear This Woman Speak

Trending Articles

Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram
Gigi Hadid Makes A Seriously Powerful Statement Following Her Split From Zayn Malik
Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry Reveals Why Marnie Simpson’s ‘Joke’ About His Boyfriend Really Made Him Go Akka – EXCLUSIVE
Kylie Jenner has a rule for anyone who wants to see her baby girl Stormi
Kylie Jenner Has One Strict Rule For Anyone Who Wants To See Baby Stormi
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Geordie Shore Fans Left Shocked By Close Up Of Sam Gowland's Chloe Ferry Tattoo
Rob Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss And He Looks Great
From Charlotte Crosby To Ed Sheeran: Grim Af Celeb Injuries That Will Make Your Stomach Drop
Fans Are Divided About Zayn Malik’s Neck Tattoo For This Awkward Reason
From Zayn Malik &amp; Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood &amp;  Chris Hughes: Celebs Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
Did Zayn Malik's Sister Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid On Instagram?
Holly Hagan launches her own dating site for singles to hook up
Holly Hagan’s Just Launched A Dating Site For Singles To Hook Up