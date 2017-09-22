Coffee Flavoured Coke Is Now A Thing And This Could Be Heaven Or Hell

Joyous news for anyone who needs a little bit more caffeine in their lives because Coca-Cola have announced a brand new product infused with literal coffee to leave you on edge for the entire day.

The product has been creatively titled Coca-Cola Coffee Plus and - at the moment - is only available to purchase in Australia.

Opening up about the launch of the shiny new concept, the brand's spokeswoman down under revealed: "Australians have a love-affair with coffee so we thought why not give them more of what they want.

“We think it will be a great-tasting afternoon pick-me-up - like a delicious antidote to the 3pm slump.”

For anyone who'd like to the know the science behind the dreamy (or hellish) product, it contains 14mg of caffeine per 100ml. That means it has more caffeine than the regular 9mg formula, but way less than a cappucino (43mg).

In all honesty, we have a lot of thoughts about this one. Do we ~need~ coffee flavoured coke? No. Are we still slightly gutted that it isn't available in the UK? Absolutely and overwhelmingly yes.

