Coffee Flavoured Coke Is Now A Thing And This Could Be Heaven Or Hell

How much caffeine is ~too~ much caffeine?

Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 14:49

Joyous news for anyone who needs a little bit more caffeine in their lives because Coca-Cola have announced a brand new product infused with literal coffee to leave you on edge for the entire day.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

The product has been creatively titled Coca-Cola Coffee Plus and - at the moment - is only available to purchase in Australia. 

Opening up about the launch of the shiny new concept, the brand's spokeswoman down under revealed: "Australians have a love-affair with coffee so we thought why not give them more of what they want.

Coca Cola Plus Coffee #CocaCola #Drink #New #CocaColaPlusCoffee

Coca Cola Plus Coffee #CocaCola #Drink #New #CocaColaPlusCoffee

A post shared by Calmette Lahoud (@calmettelahoud) on

“We think it will be a great-tasting afternoon pick-me-up - like a delicious antidote to the 3pm slump.”

For anyone who'd like to the know the science behind the dreamy (or hellish) product, it contains 14mg of caffeine per 100ml. That means it has more caffeine than the regular 9mg formula, but way less than a cappucino (43mg).

Taste testing the new #cocacolacoffeeplus #nosugar Perks of having a #fiance that works at #cocacola 💜💙 #braziliancoffee #coke #cocacola #cocacolapluscoffee ☕☕☕ #coffeelover #coffeeinacoke

In all honesty, we have a lot of thoughts about this one. Do we ~need~ coffee flavoured coke? No. Are we still slightly gutted that it isn't available in the UK? Absolutely and overwhelmingly yes. 

Let us know your thoughts on this with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

