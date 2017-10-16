Confessions Of Proud Lazy People
Sometime we like to be lazy and we LIKE IT. So yes, you probably will be able to understand where we're coming from with some of these...
Monday, October 16, 2017 - 17:49
Just in case you thought you were on your own on this journey of being a proud lazy human, we thought we’d share a few of our (sometimes worrying) confessions of our own that you’ll no doubt be able to relate to.
And yes they're anonymous, because sometimes we don't want people to know just how far we're willing to go to be lazy.
1. On a weekly basis I find myself washing my fringe with shampoo over the sink, just to avoid having to wash the lot. Definitely trimmed it myself a few times, too.
2. I watched an entire episode of The One Show the other day purely because the remote was approximately 3 feet away from my reach.
3. I always use the weather app on my phone to see what the weather is like, you know, instead of just looking outside.
4. Ordered a takeaway from Domino's last week. I live above it.
5. I’ve ironed many a collar and sleeve using my hair straighteners. Honestly it’s just the same as using a real life iron.
6. My jumper was feeling a bit dirty and gross so I washed just the cuffs and honestly it felt great.
7. I ordered an led lamp from Amazon for my gel polish, purely so I could put off having to go and see my nail lady and make mine last that bit longer.
8. Okay yes fine I’ll admit it, sometimes I just use a make up to freshen up my underarms instead of showering. But only if it’s, you know, to go to Sainsbury’s or something.
9. I take my tights with me when I shower so that I can wash them at the same time.
