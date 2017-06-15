Every Night Out Ever As Told By One Direction GIFs
Basically it gets to 10pm and you just want to eat five kebabs and call it a night.
Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 14:20
When 6pm hits and the two hour makeup routine commences.And for some reason you agree to let your mate try out the new smokey eye she saw Zoella do on you. You leave the house and it's all a bit like... But then someone's forgotten their ID and has to go back to pick it up and you end up running for the bus in a stupidly tight skirt. Obv you still miss it, which is the perfect excuse to get an Uber. Then you spend the next 10 years in the queue for da club and try to butter up the bouncer with your smile to speed things along. Someone gets the drinks in and for some reason shots seem like a great idea until the taste hits the back of your throat. But when your group's song comes on and you all know exactly what to do And then another, and another, and you're all just serving up some serious moves. Until another group tries to get in on your space on the dancefloor and you're all like... But then your friends all start to pair off and you're left to play lemon. And you're feeling a bit like a loner until bae FINALLY sends you that 11pm booty call text Then, after waiting FOREVER, they finally get their butt to the club to join you all. Tbh by this point you're sort of flagging but also trying valiantly to pretend you're still into it. And your shoes hurt so bad you can no longer feel your little toes. You've never needed food more than you need food in this exact moment. It must be...KEBAB TIME. And you have some serious difficulty getting that ketchup coated fry to your gob without your outfit becoming a SERIOUS casualty. But that's not going to stop you giving it a goddamn good go. Then you get home and drink ten thousand litres of water in a feeble attempt to avoid a hangover. Aaaand when you wake up at 5am with a serious case of dry mouth you realise you've 100% failed on that one. Sleeping for forever seems like a great idea. But it was worth it. BEST. NIGHT. EVER.
Latest News
YouTube Star Austin Jones Charged Over Child Pornography
The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #1
12-Year-Old Saves Friend's Life Using First Aid She Learnt From Reading The Hunger Games
15 Posts That Are Way Too Real On A Hangover
Get To Know: Sabrina Carpenter
Love Island 2017: The Cast's First Instagram Selfies Are Almost Unrecognisable And It's Everything
Liam Payne Reads Out Dirty Tweets About Himself And It’s Beyond Cringe
This New Drug Will Give You A Natural Suntan Without Ever Going Outside
Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud
Every Night Out Ever As Told By One Direction GIFs
A Gif By Gif Account of Selena Gomez’s Incredible ‘Bad Liar’ Film
Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl
Bachelor In Paradise Cast Members Speak Out For First Time Since Allegations Of ‘Misconduct’ Forced Filming To Be Suspended
Hailey Baldwin Says She's Not An Instagram Model: "Don't Ever Call Me That"
Love Island 2017: Meet New Guy Mike Who Says He Has ‘No Loyalty’ And Already Has His Eyes On THREE Of The Girls Who Are Taken
Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet
Katy Perry Slams Awards Shows For Being 'Fake' And Claims She's No Con Artist
Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub
YouTuber Louise Pentland Just Announced That She's Pregnant
From Candy To Prince, Jason Derulo Gives Us The Inside Story On His 'Swalla' Music Video
More From Life
YouTube Star Austin Jones Charged Over Child Pornography
12-Year-Old Saves Friend's Life Using First Aid She Learnt From Reading The Hunger Games
15 Posts That Are Way Too Real On A Hangover
Every Night Out Ever As Told By One Direction GIFs
YouTuber Louise Pentland Just Announced That She's Pregnant
Life
People Who Owned F***boys On Tinder
Life
The Funniest Tweets That Sum Up The ~Journey~ That Was This General Election
WTF Is A Hung Parliament And What Happens Next?
The Best Celebrity Reactions To The Results Of The 2017 General Election
Life
Dogs At Polling Stations Is All We Thought It Would Be And More
Why YOU Should Vote On June 8th With Bastille, Tinashe, Charlotte Crosby, Stephen Bear And More
Politics
Why YOU need to exercise your right to vote on June 8th
Trending Articles
Music
Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!
Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud
TV Shows
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey
Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Admits She’d Totally Snog A Certain Housemate
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House
Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time
Celebrity
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson
TV Shows