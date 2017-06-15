Life

Every Night Out Ever As Told By One Direction GIFs

Basically it gets to 10pm and you just want to eat five kebabs and call it a night.

Linds Foley
Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 14:20

When 6pm hits and the two hour makeup routine commences.

And for some reason you agree to let your mate try out the new smokey eye she saw Zoella do on you.

You leave the house and it's all a bit like...

But then someone's forgotten their ID and has to go back to pick it up and you end up running for the bus in a stupidly tight skirt.

Obv you still miss it, which is the perfect excuse to get an Uber.

Then you spend the next 10 years in the queue for da club and try to butter up the bouncer with your smile to speed things along. 

Someone gets the drinks in and for some reason shots seem like a great idea until the taste hits the back of your throat.

But when your group's song comes on and you all know exactly what to do

And then another, and another, and you're all just serving up some serious moves.

Until another group tries to get in on your space on the dancefloor and you're all like...

But then your friends all start to pair off and you're left to play lemon.

And you're feeling a bit like a loner until bae FINALLY sends you that 11pm booty call text

Then, after waiting FOREVER, they finally get their butt to the club to join you all.

Tbh by this point you're sort of flagging but also trying valiantly to pretend you're still into it.

And your shoes hurt so bad you can no longer feel your little toes.

You've never needed food more than you need food in this exact moment.

It must be...KEBAB TIME.

And you have some serious difficulty getting that ketchup coated fry to your gob without your outfit becoming a SERIOUS casualty.

But that's not going to stop you giving it a goddamn good go.

Then you get home and drink ten thousand litres of water in a feeble attempt to avoid a hangover.

Aaaand when you wake up at 5am with a serious case of dry mouth you realise you've 100% failed on that one. 

Sleeping for forever seems like a great idea.

But it was worth it. 

BEST. NIGHT. EVER. 

