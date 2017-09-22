Life

Fans Have Started A Petition To Make Wonder Woman Bisexual In Upcoming Sequel

The campaign has racked up almost 3000 signatures.

Friday, September 22, 2017 - 16:31

Wonder Woman had a bunch of hurdles to overcome on it's way to becoming a major franchise - not least the fact that it's a superhero movie where the main character is *gasps* a female as opposed to the regular brawny guys we're used to seeing save the day.  

But fans now think it's about time we all received a deeper understanding of Wonder Woman's sexuality and have pointed out that the upcoming sequel is the perfect opportunity to show some representation when it comes to bisexuality. 

Warner Bros

A GLAAD activist called Gianni Collier-Pitts has decided to take matters into her own hands on this issue, and - during Bisexual Awareness Week - filed a petition on Change.org pointing out that Hollywood has a responsbility to reflect LGBTQ+ viewers. 

“Wonder Woman’s Diana Prince hails from Themyscira, land of the Amazons and inhabited exclusively by women," she writes.

"This alone should serve as reason enough to confirm her sexuality, since any close relationship she could have had prior to her romantic storyline with Steve Trevor would have had to have been with another woman."

This comes as the writer of Wonder Woman: Rebirth, Greg Rucka, confirmed that “Diana has been in love and had relationships with other women,” which means it shouldn't be too much of a stretch for the silver screen to portray a canonical aspect of her character. 

Gianni concluded: "All I ask is that Warner Bros. directly acknowledge Diana Prince for who she is, who she has always been (regardless of her current love interest), and what her character could potentially represent for millions of people." 

What we know so far about Wonder Woman 2 is that it's reportedly set in the US in the 1980's and that it's slated to hit cinema screens on December 13th, 2019. Only time will tell if this petition will make any difference when it comes to representing Diana's sexuality. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

