Move Over Stars And Angels, There's Now Sassy Feminist Tree Toppers For Christmas

You can literally look up to them

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 11:32

If you put up your tree this year and pulled out an old, slightly damp-smelling angel with a face that could give you nightmares and a dress straight outta 1993, then it might just be time to lay her to rest and replace her. Sorry, love.

How about getting to grips with the ultimate Pinterest-worthy Christmas wrapping tutorial to make your gifts look cute af?

Luckily, the perfect modern day option has arrived in the form of these festive, feminist tree toppers which are guaranteed to make your Christmas 99.9 per cent more sassy.

Making it easier than ever to put real angels and genuine stars on top of your Crimbo tree, you can now add Hillary Clinton, Serena Williams and even Beyonce herself as the finishing touch to your decorations.

WomenToLookUpTo.com

The overwhelmingly brilliant creations are coming from UK based not-for-profit organisation Women To Look Up To, which decided that there were women in the worlds of politics, culture and business who really are “worthy of wings”.

Casting your fave females into 3D sculptures, Women To Look Up To creates their feminist toppers in a range of sizes to sit on any tree, with profits going straight to be “reinvested in projects to further female equality”. Um, YES.

WomenToLookUpTo.com

As if that wasn’t amazing enough, you can even pay a bit more to have your own personal ultimate woman in the whole world turned into an angel, too.

Maybe your mum, your sister, your BFF or your idol - all they have to do is head down to the London studio for a 3D scan.

Along with the world’s best tree toppers, you’ll also find some pretty great Christmas cards on their website which feature Adele, Michelle Obama and Angelina Jolie in their true feminist angel form.

WomenToLookUpTo.com

So yep, this is officially the best thing you’re gonna see all day.

Words by Lucy Wood

