From Today, UK Women Will Work For Free For The Rest Of The Year

Sorry ladies, but while you might turn up at work at the same time every day AND do just as good a job as your male colleagues, we’re still generally earning only 80p to every £1 earned by a man.

As such November 10th - aka Equal Pay Day - marks the day from which you’ll effectively be working for free for the rest of the year thanks to the difference in average earnings between men and women in the UK.

Which – *SPOILER ALERT* – is total BS.

While the gender pay gap is the lowest it’s ever been in the UK at around 14.1% for full-time workers, there’s still a long way to go for there to be real parity.

At the current rate of improvement it’s going to take at least another 70 years for us to get there.

Which means that for your ENTIRE working career, you’re unlikely to be working in an economy in which men and women’s labour is treated equally.

It’s worth noting that equal pay and the pay gap are not the same thing. When we talk about the pay gap, we mean the difference between men and women’s average earnings as a whole in the UK.

So basically the idea that male labour is currently valued more than women’s, often because historic and cultural values have affected the opportunities women have in comparison to men at all levels of life.

Want to do something about this inequality? Follow #EqualPayDay on Twitter today: get involved in the conversation online and IRL because unless we get talking, things are never going to change.