Life

From Today, UK Women Will Work For Free For The Rest Of The Year

Better mind that pay gap.

Linds Foley
Friday, November 10, 2017 - 12:05

Sorry ladies, but while you might turn up at work at the same time every day AND do just as good a job as your male colleagues, we’re still generally earning only 80p to every £1 earned by a man. 

As such November 10th  - aka Equal Pay Day - marks the day from which you’ll effectively be working for free for the rest of the year thanks to the difference in average earnings between men and women in the UK.

Which – *SPOILER ALERT* – is total BS. 

Check out the latest from MTV News below...

While the gender pay gap is the lowest it’s ever been in the UK at around 14.1% for full-time workers, there’s still a long way to go for there to be real parity.

At the current rate of improvement it’s going to take at least another 70 years for us to get there. 

Which means that for your ENTIRE working career, you’re unlikely to be working in an economy in which men and women’s labour is treated equally.

Getty

It’s worth noting that equal pay and the pay gap are not the same thing. When we talk about the pay gap, we mean the difference between men and women’s average earnings as a whole in the UK. 

So basically the idea that male labour is currently valued more than women’s, often because historic and cultural values have affected the opportunities women have in comparison to men at all levels of life. 

Want to do something about this inequality? Follow #EqualPayDay on Twitter today: get involved in the conversation online and IRL because unless we get talking, things are never going to change. 

Latest News

Jason Derulo arrives at the 2017 MAXIM Halloween Party at LA Center Studios on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Jason Derulo Drops New Banger 'Tip Toe' With French Montana

A Second Woman Accuses Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick Of Sexual Assault

Gigi Hadid Admits To Loving This Very 2005 Nude Lipstick Hack

Gender equality

From Today, UK Women Will Work For Free For The Rest Of The Year

Ed Sheeran has opened up about his substance abuse issues as he struggled to deal with face

Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Fuse ODG On Surprise Collab 'Boa Me'

People Are Convinced Khloe Kardashian Has Had A Nose Job Because Of This Picture

Throwing It Back To Geordie Shore Babe Holly Hagan's ‘Milkshake' Pop Debut

Topshop Announce That Their Changing Rooms Are Now Gender Neutral

Marnie Simpson And Holly Hagan Offer Support To Teenage Girl Who Was Bullied In Nasty Group Chat

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Fans React To 'Reputation' On Release Day

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

New Music Round-Up: Taylor Swift, Sigrid, Jennifer Lopez and More

Wow Airlines&#039; Flights To New York

You Can Now Fly From London to New York For Just £99

Lili Reinhart Thinks It's 'Sickening' That People Are Slamming Finn Wolfhard

Flight Centre Troll Guy Who Lost His Driving Licence With Hilarious Prank

Nick Jonas performs during MTV TRL Presents Lil Uzi Vertat MTV Studios on October 4, 2017 in New York City

Nick Jonas and Shania Twain Have A Christmas Duet Coming

Marnie Simpson is acting needy in the Geordie Shore house while she&#039;s missing boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Her First Sexual Experience With A Girl

Drake Performs New Song Live In New Zealand

Suicide Squad

The Rock Could Join Suicide Squad 2

12 Celebrities That Taylor Swift Has Written Songs For: From The Salty To The Sweet

Riverdale ‘When A Stranger Calls’ Recap: Betty Cooper Is The Black Hood’s Very Own Puppet

More From Life

YouTubers

How To Make A Bouncy Ball With Jazzybum

Life

How To Deal With Online Bullying With Talulah-Eve

Life

What You Need To Know About Being Trans With Talulah-Eve

YouTubers

10 Questions With Dodie Clark

Gender equality

From Today, UK Women Will Work For Free For The Rest Of The Year

Life

Gender 101 With Courtney Act

YouTubers

Everything You NTK About Dodie Clark’s New Book

Kendall Jenner And Willow Smith Support Be Cool Be Nice Campaign To End Cyber Bullying

What You Need To Know About Going Vegan

Courtney Act Does First Dates
Single AF

Courtney Act Does... First Dates | MTV Life

Quiz: Who Should Be Your Halloween Night Date?

YouTubers

Dodie Clark’s 5 Life Lessons

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Charlotte Crosby Strips Butt Naked And Jiggles Her Phenomenal Peach In NSFW Video

Sophie Kasaei Approves Of Charlotte Crosby's Sleepover With This Geordie Shore Castmate

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Literally Rock Solid Abs As She Reveals She Wants To Start Again

Charlotte Crosby Comes Clean About Her Secret 'Uniboob' Correction Surgery

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Is Snapchat Bringing Back The Best Friends Feature?

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Brands Casey Johnson A 'D*ckhead' After He Confesses To Kissing Another Girl On His Date

Marnie Simpson is acting needy in the Geordie Shore house while she&#039;s missing boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Her First Sexual Experience With A Girl

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn And Her Mum Get Mistaken For Strippers

Did Marnie Simpson Just Hint That Charlotte Crosby Has Given Stephen Bear A Second Chance?