Gals: Here Are 10 F**ks You Should Stop Giving

Do you ever feel overwhelmed with the amount of prep that goes into date night?

Why not watch Courtney Act talk all about consent...

Ever felt like you were Cersei Lannister in this Game of Thrones scene while doing the ‘walk of shame’?

Us girls have a lot of pressure on us to look and behave in a certain way. It’s pretty restricting, and exhausting, and sometimes we just care too damn much about what’s expected of us and forget to pay attention to our own wants and needs.

That’s why, in honour of International Women's Day, we’re about to liberate ourselves on a one-way trip to Nof**ksville, so prepare to chuck any f**ks you have on you out the window and harness all the sass. Here are 10 f**ks you need to stop giving, immediately.

1. The Stubbly F**k

You’re a woman who opts to shave your legs. You shaved them on Tuesday, it’s now Saturday, and your crush finally invites you round for some highly anticipated sexy time.

You get there, and you suddenly remember that your legs = porcupines. What do you do? You tell your crush in a sexy whisper that you only like your legs being stroked downwards. They may give you major butterflies, but you’ve got too much good stuff going on to be constantly re-shaving your stubble for them. If they’re a keeper they’ll like that about you. If not… #SorryNotSorry.

2. The ‘Numbers’ F**k

“If you’ve slept with any more than 20 people, I won’t love you.”

SAID NO-ONE EVER. Some people have slept with two people, some with hundreds, and some choose to abstain altogether. Women are often judged harshly whatever their sexual decisions are (hence the labels ‘frigid’ and ‘slut’), but how many people you choose to sleep with is no-one else’s business but yours.

As long as you’re having fun, staying safe, and only doing what you feel comfortable doing, that’s all that matters. Don’t waste your time counting, or giving AF.

3. The Same-Clothes F**k

You wear the same dress to two different occasions because your wardrobe is 99% trainers and hoodies and you haven’t got the cash to splash out on a new one. Both pics are all over social media RN.

It’s time to let go of this needless f**k right away. Do you ever hear people comment when guys wear the same thing twice? That’s because society says they’re more than what they wear. Well newsflash: women are too, and we shouldn’t be judged for what we wear or whether we re-wear it. In fact, the only thing that should stop us from wearing the same outfit all week is the potential sweaty/ smelly issue.

4. The Period F**k

No woman should feel/ should be made to feel ashamed that she’s on her period. Periods are just part of our fertility systems and are about keeping us healthy - that’s something to celebrate if anything.

In fact, we all need to start being loud and proud about our periods, because the sooner talking about periods is normalised and the stigma is broken down, the sooner we can make sure period needs are met just like other human needs by governments and companies. (And get more moral support from people around us when period times are hard, obvs.)

5. The Poo F**k

Just because you own a vagina doesn’t mean you aren’t entitled to do a poo whenever you need one. Because, yes, girls poo too, and let’s all get over it.

It’s your human right to release your bowels at school, at work, in a public loo, even in your crush’s toilet … wherever and whenever you so need to. Since when did you start sacrificing your own comfort and peace of mind for the fragrance of a toilet that’s not even yours?! F**k it.

6. The Pimple F**k

No-one looks like an airbrushed foundation ad their whole lives. We all get break-outs at some point (many of the most perfect looking celebs have had acne), and that’s ok.

Be kind to yourself, remember that no-one’s perfect, and definitely check out some of the cool gals who’re making positive statements about their skin problems on Instagram e.g. Megan Lane, or Hailey Wait. No matter what your skin looks like, you deserve just as much fun, love and success as the next person. Never give a f**k about anyone who makes you feel otherwise.

7. The I’m-Not-A-Size-8 F**k

Despite influencers and fashion brands beginning to champion body diversity, there’s still unfortunately some way to go until women of all shapes and sizes feel represented by the media and accepted by society.

But you know what? People are all different shapes and sizes, and it’s only ever fashion that tells us that one type is more acceptable than another. If you stop listening to society and looking critically at other people’s bodies then you’ll probably find that you stop being so harsh on your own. Another way to ramp up your body positivity is just by being kinder to your body – pamper yourself with bubble baths and foot massages. Plus, it’s a much better way to spend your time than giving AF.

8. The Pubes F**k

Adult humans have pubes. Fact. If yours haven’t had a haircut in a while, big deal - that was all the rage in the ‘70s. In fact, everyone should give growing pubes out a go at some point so that they know whether they actually like it better that way, or whether they just went with what they thought they were ‘supposed’ to do.

To pube or not to pube is your choice – don’t ever let anyone else make you feel embarrassed or ashamed about your body.

9. The Offending-Someone F**k

A great part about being conditioned to be ‘nice’ is that women can be very sensitive of other people’s feelings, but the flipside to that is when we start tiptoeing around others, for fearing of offending them.

It can totally be to our own detriment too. A good example is fake orgasms – women who fake orgasm are often doing it to save their partner from feeling useless in bed, but the more they do it, the more their partner will get the wrong idea about what excites them, and the further away they’ll be to actually having a real one.

Being polite and nice is great, but being self-sacrificing (however nice it makes us) is not the one. Asking for what you want and being honest isn’t a bad thing. It’s the way forward. So throw away this f**k right now.

10. The Bossy F**k

Women who act in a confident and strong-minded way are often labelled ‘bossy’ where their male counterparts aren’t. Emma Watson herself has described being a victim of this growing up. Labelling a woman ‘bossy’ criticises her for being outspoken and strong-minded - basically for stepping out of her subservient lady box. Outrageous.

It’s time to stop giving AF if people call you bossy, and speak up regardless. The more ‘bossy’ and ‘nasty’ women around, the less people will be able to use those labels, and the more being outspoken and headstrong will become just as synonymous with being a woman as it is with being a man. And that is #equalitygoals, right there.

Fight for gender parity this International Women's Day by making your pledge to #PressforProgress, donating to Times Up or the Justice and Equality Fund to help women fight sexual harassment and by telling a woman you know that they inspire you. Oh, and remember to raise your voice on social media using the hashtag #SOUNDON and #PressForProgress!