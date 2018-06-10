Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby is all about taking care of her health, and she's keen for her fans to do the same.

That's why the lass took us along on her journey for what can be a pretty daunting experience for some, getting a cervical screening (formerly known as a cervical smear).

Hit play on the video to watch Charlotte Crosby document the journey to her cervical screening to prove there really is nothing to be afraid of...

Amen to that! Charlotte is totally right, it really is NBD.

For those of you who don't know exactly what a cervical screening entails, it's basically a method of detecting any abnormal cells on the cervix (which is the entrance to the womb from the vagina).

Catching any abnormal cells early enough could prevent cervical cancer. So needless to say, it's hella important for gals to get a screening.

Women aged 25-49 who are registered with a GP are invited for a cervical screening every three years (and every five years if you're aged 50-64).

So if you're over 25 and have never had one, or it's been more than three years (we know how it is, letters get lost) then it's worth getting in touch with your GP to book one.

Take it from Charlotte, who said: "You shouldn't be embarrassed, you shouldn't be scared. It's really easy and it's dead quick."

To find out more about cervical screenings, check out the NHS website here.

Now hit play on the video to see Holly Hagan and a bunch of other celebs who got real AF about coping with a mental health illness...