Life

Ginger Haired Emojis Have Become A Reality And It's About Time Too

Redheads are finally having their moment of glory.

Monday, August 14, 2017 - 17:29

Red-haired folk have cause for celebration today because it's recently been announced that their fiery locks are about to be immortalised in emoji form, and - in all honesty - it's been a long time coming, hasn't it?

According to Unicode, June 2018 is the date we should all have earmarked on our calendar as the emoji subcommitte have authorised 67 new characters to seep into the public subconscious and basically erase the need for actual words. 

This follows a petition that gained a lot of traction a couple of years back, with 21,000 ginger-haired defenders arguing that they'd been glossed over in the racially and sexually diverse emoticon update of 2015.  

"Redheads. In all their glorious gingerness, they've been missed out. Again," the petition read. "If you say you're going to diversify, why not add a few red-haired emoji in the mix?

"Natural redheads may be rare at less than 2% of the world's population, but that is 138,000,000 iPhones waiting to happen," it pointed out. 

Jeremy Burge of the Unicode Emoji Subcommittee said of the decision: "Redheads have been a highly requested addition. The implementation raises questions like which emojis should be able to have red hair, and if red hair is added, what about other hair colors or styles?

"The current approach is to use a flexible system, which could allow any emoji to be given red hair, although no recommendations have yet been made on which emojis should be given a red hair option.”

In all honesty, we're gunning for an updated poop emoji with a red tuft of hair. What a time to be alive. 

Now get checking out a beginner's guide to throwing shade with Bob The Drag Kween:

