Greggs Transformed One Of Their Stores Into A Massive Student Rave

Potentially one of the greatest parts of a night out is heading to Greggs during or after a night-out to pick up a casual steak bake and yum-yum to help ease the pain of the next morning's hangover.

But a bunch of students in Birmingham decided that the party should really begin, remain, and end at their local high-street store and took to Facebook to ask the company if they'd host a student event.

One thing led to another and the venue soon became Ministry of Greggs - complete with loads of free alcohol, pastries, a DJ, inflatable balloons and the odd wild and wacky fancy-dress outfit. It sounds and looks incredible.

Facebook/Greggs

The whole thing kicked off after student Nikki Gardner planted the seed of the idea on Greggs Facebook page. "Any chance of having a party in your shop to get all my friends back together since coming back to uni? We LOVE Greggs."

After the company gave it the go-ahead, Nikki said: "I couldn’t believe they’d actually decked it out with lights and confetti cannons. I mean I was hoping for a few free pastries but they went to so much effort it was awesome."

The next morning, she took to Facebook to declare the night a roaring success: "Best party ever! Legends. Thanks for the rave. Steak bakes rule."

This has only solidified our already deep and all-consuming love for Greggs. Any chance we could grab an invitation for the next rave, guys? Hit us up.