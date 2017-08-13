Hairdresser Sends Important Message About Mental Health As She Shares Story Of Fixing A Teen With Depression’s Hair

A hairdresser in Iowa has shared the story of what she describes of one of the ‘hardest experiences’, in which she gives an important message about mental health.

Kayley Olsson explains how a teen suffering from severe depression came into her salon with matted hair and asked to have it all cut off, admitting that she felt ‘so down and so worthless’ that she ‘couldn’t even brush her hair’.

However, instead of chopping it all off, Kayley spent 13 hours fixing her hair in time for the client’s return to school and her school picture day.

Kayley added that after the 13 hours work on her hair, the client said: ‘I will actually smile for my schools pictures today, you made me feel like me again (sic)’.

Kayley’s Facebook post reads: “Today I had one of the hardest experiences with my client who I am keeping anonymous, I had a 16 year girl come in with who has been dealing with severe depression for a few years now. She got to the point where she felt so down and so worthless she couldn't even brush her hair, she told me she only got up to use the restroom. She starts back at school in a few weeks but she has her school pictures today. When she walked in she told us just cut it all off I can't deal with the pain of combing it out, she called herself worthless for it. It honestly broke my heart and we tried everything we could to keep this child's hair for her! (sic)”

She continued: “After being here 8 hours yesterday and 5 hours today we finally made this beautiful girl smile and feel like she IS worth something! Her last words to me was "I will actually smile for my schools pictures today, you made me feel like me again” (sic).”

The hairdresser added a very important message about mental health, writing: “At the end of the day I want this to be a lesson to people. MENTAL HEALTH is a thing, it effects people all around the world and of all ages! PARENTS take it serious don't just push your kids off and tell them to get over something they legitimately can't. A CHILD should NEVER feel so worthless to not even want to brush their hair (sic).”

