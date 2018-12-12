Life

These Are The Most Googled Celebs Of 2018

Well, in the UK anyway.

Jordan Platt
Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 15:05

It’s that time of the year again, the list of Google’s most searched for celebrities is in. Whether these celebs have become the most searched this year for positive or negative reasons is by the by. They’ve made the cut.

The celebrity at the top of the list, by no surprise, is Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has had a pretty incredible year having married Prince Harry, left her breakout role in Suits and now being pregnant with a royal baby.

Getty

Coming in second is Roxanne Pallett. The ex-Emmerdale actor was caught up in some controversy earlier this year when she accused Ryan Thomas of punching her in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

She ended up quitting presenting her radio show after calling herself “the most hated girl in Britain.” Yikes.

Getty

Demi Lovato was the third most googled celeb in the UK after struggling with substance abuse, and Ant McPartlin came in fourth having gone through similar circumstances.

Ant’s personal life has been documented all over the internet, including him going to rehab and taking time off ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ to focus on his health. Along with his divorce from Lisa Armstrong.

Getty

The Royal Wedding was the most search trending news event, hence why Meghan Markle also hit the top spot herself. The World Cup was the highest trending query, with ‘What is Bitcoin’ being the most searched for ‘What is?’.

But in all seriousness, what is Bitcoin?

Let us know who you searched for the most this year over @MTVUK!

Latest News

Stephen Bear winning Celebrity Big Brother.
Stephen Bear Reveals Plans To Adopt Triplets
The Most Searched For Celebrities In 2018
These Are The Most Googled Celebs Of 2018
Vicky Pattison weight loss
Vicky Pattison Sends Out Desperate Appeal To Find Her Ass
Did Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Hint At Having A TV Show With Her Unborn Baby?
Another Sky
Get To Know: Another Sky
Noah Centineo Agrees That Dumplin’s Luke Benward Is The Internet’s New Boyfriend
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Reveals She Had Suicidal Thoughts As She Opens Up About Relationship Insecurities
Netflix’s Description For Gossip Girl Is Both Brutal And Shockingly Accurate
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Brands Sophie Kasaei’s Aussie Lad Alex Macpherson ‘A Waste Of Time’ After His Abbie Holborn Flanter
Most Talked About 2018 Music Videos
20 Music Videos That (Should've) Got Everyone Talking In 2018
Vicky Pattison Bikini
Vicky Pattison Slays In A Tiny Orange Bikini
Moss Kena - Silhouette - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Watch Moss Kena’s Intimate MTV PUSH Live Performance Of ‘Silhouette’
Our Guide to Living the Celebrity High Life on the French Riviera
Our Guide to Living the Celebrity High Life on the French Riviera
Marnie Simpson blonde
Marnie Simpson Bravely Opens Up About Her Dad's Sudden Death
What&#039;s your Insta worth?
This Is How Much You Could Be Earning From Your Instagram Posts
This Is How Kris Jenner Reacted To Kim Kardashian's Confession About Drug Use
Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?
A2 - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Watch A2’s Fresh Performance Of His Single ‘Flex Luthor’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Show Off Their Fancy AF Cinema Room
K-Pop Acts, Albums, Events To Look Out For In 2019
5 K-Pop Acts, Albums and Events To Look Out For In 2019

More From Life

The Most Searched For Celebrities In 2018
These Are The Most Googled Celebs Of 2018
What&#039;s your Insta worth?
This Is How Much You Could Be Earning From Your Instagram Posts
10 Things Millennials Have Been Accused Of Destroying
Sleep Texting Is On The Rise And The Potential For Embarrassment Is Huge
We're Going To Follow Disability Activist Eddie Ndopu On His Trip To Space
20 Of Our Best MTV Staying Alive Moments
11 Types Of Sex Partners You'll Probably Experience In Life
Rihanna laughing.
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs
We're Collab-ing With MIC's Jamie Laing And Francis Boulle For A 'Private Parts' Sexy Special
Christmas GIF
What To Buy Them For Christmas Based On How Long You've Been Dating
Janelle Monáe Ft. Grimes - Pynk - Music Video
18 Of The Queerest Moments Of #20GayTeen
10 WTF Things You Never Knew About HIV

Trending Articles

Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez
Marnie Simpson blonde
Marnie Simpson Bravely Opens Up About Her Dad's Sudden Death
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Reveals She Had Suicidal Thoughts As She Opens Up About Relationship Insecurities
This Is How Kris Jenner Reacted To Kim Kardashian's Confession About Drug Use
Vicky Pattison weight loss
Vicky Pattison Sends Out Desperate Appeal To Find Her Ass
K-Pop Acts, Albums, Events To Look Out For In 2019
5 K-Pop Acts, Albums and Events To Look Out For In 2019
Chloe Ferry gets her hair cut.
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It
Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Brands Sophie Kasaei’s Aussie Lad Alex Macpherson ‘A Waste Of Time’ After His Abbie Holborn Flanter
Did Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Hint At Having A TV Show With Her Unborn Baby?
Holly Hagan Jumps To The Defence Of Sophie Kasaei After Trolls Go In On Her Make-Up
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene