These Are The Most Googled Celebs Of 2018

It’s that time of the year again, the list of Google’s most searched for celebrities is in. Whether these celebs have become the most searched this year for positive or negative reasons is by the by. They’ve made the cut.

The celebrity at the top of the list, by no surprise, is Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has had a pretty incredible year having married Prince Harry, left her breakout role in Suits and now being pregnant with a royal baby.

Getty

Coming in second is Roxanne Pallett. The ex-Emmerdale actor was caught up in some controversy earlier this year when she accused Ryan Thomas of punching her in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

She ended up quitting presenting her radio show after calling herself “the most hated girl in Britain.” Yikes.

Getty

Demi Lovato was the third most googled celeb in the UK after struggling with substance abuse, and Ant McPartlin came in fourth having gone through similar circumstances.

Ant’s personal life has been documented all over the internet, including him going to rehab and taking time off ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ to focus on his health. Along with his divorce from Lisa Armstrong.

Getty

The Royal Wedding was the most search trending news event, hence why Meghan Markle also hit the top spot herself. The World Cup was the highest trending query, with ‘What is Bitcoin’ being the most searched for ‘What is?’.

But in all seriousness, what is Bitcoin?

Let us know who you searched for the most this year over @MTVUK!