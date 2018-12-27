How Long Can You Last With a Low Battery?
Take our handy quiz to find our your unique character type...
Thursday, December 27, 2018 - 11:12
It's one of modern living's most relatable and annoying dilemmas.
No matter the make or model of phone, our love of social media, snapping pics, and listening to podcasts/watching downloaded Netflix means that batteries don't live forever.
But what do you do when the red bar of doom pops up, and how smart are you at prolonging your battery?
This handy quiz will assess your personality and suggest a couple of things to help save the day in the future.
