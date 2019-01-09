How to be a baller on a budget.

We’re all out here just trying to live that Gucci lifestyle on a Primark budget, and trust us, it can’t be done. But you could probably get to mid-range. Like Zara pre-sale level of boujee (you know what we’re saying).

Now there are so many ways to be thrifty, from using discounts codes everywhere you shop, to getting cash back on more expensive purchases and vetoing hotels for hostels when travelling.

So here are our top tips on how not to be broke…

Sell your old clothes

The most handy tip of all (especially if you’re a student) is to sell your unused clothes. We know, it’s hard. But getting rid of the Tommy Hilfiger jacket you splurged on three years ago and is now just gathering dust in your wardrobe is smart.

Why have clothing clutter your life when it can fill your pockets instead, y’know? Get yourself on Depop.

Shop second hand

Second-hand vintage clothing shops are amazing. You can find incredible designer pieces at a bargain. Trust us, the tiny stain on the bottom back of a Ralph Lauren shirt won’t bother you after a solid saving.

Happy hour is your friend

Find anywhere with a happy hour. If your friend insists on pre-drinking at a bar because we’re all grown up and sophisticated now, then direct them straight to an all-night double or nothing drinks sesh.

Incognito mode is a life saver

This trick can work for a whole range of purchases. Google tracks your cookies, history and all of that internet weird stuff that we know nothing about. It basically means that the internet knows what you like, so it pushes up the prices on certain consumer products (it’s called dynamic pricing), such as flights, clothing or that weird dog umbrella you keep adding to your basket but never purchase.

Turn on incognito mode when you open up your browser and voilà you’re, well, incognito. Solves the problem.

Discount codes are everywhere

Discount codes are life. Use them, no one’s judging. Full price is for fools and fools alone. Even when you’re ordering food. Simply Google the best discount bots and add them to your browser.

Bots instantly add any discount codes available on the WWW. Pizza Hut even have one built into their site, now that’s handy. Don't forget to visit sites that are built solely to collate all of the magical discount codes available on the web too.