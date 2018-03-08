Life

How To Be Unapologetic In Everything You Do

This International Women's Day we're channelling sorry, not sorry.

Emily Hooley
Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 09:42

Due to the whole, ya know, gender stereotypes thing, many girls grow up believing that they have to be polite and nice because that’s what they’re taught women should always be (while ‘boys will be boys’).

Here's Courtney Act to talk about consent...

While there’s nothing wrong with being polite, or nice, politeness and niceness can go too far, and when you find yourself apologising for anything and everything you do – basically just for existing – it’s gone too far. It doesn’t do your confidence, or peoples’ confidence in you, any good.

Why are women always apologizing?

Since we want women and girls everywhere to radiate just as much confidence as men (thanks to society, overall we’ve got some catching up to do), and in honour of International Women's Day, we’ve spoken to some confidence experts about how to be unapologetic AF every day from now on. Here are their top tips…

Start owning the room

According to body language expert Judi James, when people feel under-confident they adopt body language that makes them look smaller e.g. tucking their elbows into their ribs and crossing their legs while they stand. She said this goes way back to animal survival instincts, as when met with a powerful opponent, less powerful animals would try to make themselves look cute and harmless so as to not get hurt. That’s some hard-core Charles Darwin sh*t.

To come across as more confident and, in turn, feel more confident, bin the cuteness. A good pose when you’re sitting down is having your arms resting on a table in front of you, so that there’s a triangle of space under your armpits, or standing with your feet slightly apart instead of crossed. Resist the temptation to make yourself smaller, and go for BIGGER, and make sure you check yourself if you ever feel yourself “self-diminishing”.

Another way is to stop fidgeting. Yep, according to Judi, twitching, fiddling and needlessly checking your phone are all self-comfort rituals we do when we’re feeling anxious, and they make us come across as under-confident.

It’s not easy to shake habits that you’ve had for a long time. That’s why Judi recommends practising at home, standing stock still in a powerful posture by yourself. Yeah, it may feel weird, but it will be worth it in the long-run when you end up owning every room you’re in. 

Watch your language 

Did you know that there’s a Google Chrome extension you can download that points out all the times you use apologetic language in an email? Yep, there is, it’s called Just Not Sorry, and we spoke to one of its founders Tami Reiss to find out why it was needed.

While being polite isn’t a bad thing in itself, Tami said that too often she was observing powerful and impressive career women using apologetic language in emails or business pitches when there was nothing to be sorry about, and it was damaging their career chances. Using phrases like “does that make sense?”, “in my opinion”, and “I’m no expert” made them sound as if they doubted themselves, and in turn put doubt and distrust into the reader’s/ listener’s head. It immediately altered the power dynamic, and not in a good way.

“There’s a difference between, ‘Sorry I’m late’ and, ‘Thanks for waiting’,” Tami pointed out, which pretty much sums it up.

While in person, factors like hand gestures, tone of voice and facial expressions could make a difference to how apologetic language is received, when writing, all the other person has to judge you on are the words on the page. So make them matter. Make them unapologetic.  

Don’t knock yourself down

Confidence coach Jo Painter says that when we don’t speak up and voice our wants, needs and opinions, we send a message to ourselves that we’re of less importance and value than other people. We knock our own confidence by staying silent. That’s why you should always speak up assertively, in a firm but polite tone (see, you can be both polite and unapologetic), about the facts and how you feel about them, says Jo. Your opinions are just as worthy of listening to as anyone else’s.

Jo also recommended some ways to shut down that inner critic - you know, the one that takes over your thoughts slowly but surely and convinces you that you’re incapable. Jo advised, “These thoughts are part of the normal human experience but you don’t have to believe them or engage with them. Thoughts are transient and will pass if you don’t focus on them. When self-doubt hits you it feels bad, however if you distract yourself and allow the thought to pass it has very little power over you”.

Being mindful of your thoughts will mean you can track the arrival of your inner critic when it comes along to bring you down and, just like that, you can watch it exit again. Don’t believe the negative BS, you’ve got it sorted gurl.

Fight for gender parity this International Women's Day by making your pledge to #PressforProgress, donating to Times Up or the Justice and Equality Fund to help women fight sexual harassment and by telling a woman you know that they inspire you. Oh, and remember to raise your voice on social media using the hashtag #SOUNDON and #PressForProgress!

21 Empowering Quotes From Strong AF Women

  • “Girl power is almost more powerful and more special than anything we are competing for”- Selena Gomez
    [Getty]
    1 of 21
  • “I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man’s past, present or future property/ possession. I… do not. Belong. To anyone. But myself. And neither do you.” - Ariana Grande
    [Getty]
    2 of 21
  • “At the end of the day, I’m never going to conform to what anybody wants. This is my body; I’m happy in it.” - Ashley Graham
    Getty
    3 of 21
  • “Bitches get stuff done” - Tina Fey
    4 of 21
  • “I am too intelligent, too demanding, and too resourceful for anyone to be able to take charge of me entirely. No one knows me or loves me completely. I have only myself” - Beyoncé
    Getty
    5 of 21
  • “I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is unafraid to be herself” - Emma Stone
    Copyright [Getty]
    6 of 21
  • "I actually love the dynamic of us [her and Sia] both being in [the studio] and just f**king being bossy... And it's all these male producers, and they're all f**king sh*tting themselves 'cause we're in there." - Adele
    [Getty]
    7 of 21
  • "I saw that there was no difference between my mum and my dad in terms of what they were capable of because of their genders.” - Emilia Clarke
    Getty
    8 of 21
  • "I'm not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I'm the first Simone Biles." — Simone Biles
    9 of 21
  • “Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you any more” - Lady Gaga
    10 of 21
  • “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish” - Michelle Obama
    11 of 21
  • “As a girl, you’re supposed to love Sleeping Beauty. I mean, who wants to love Sleeping Beauty when you can be Aladdin?”- Ellen Page
    12 of 21
  • "It's so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress [for Ghostbusters]. That will change, and I remember everything." - Leslie Jones
    Getty
    13 of 21
  • "I love bossy women. Some people hate the word, and I understand how 'bossy' can seem like a s—tty way to describe a woman with a determined point of view, but for me, a bossy woman is someone to search out and to celebrate." Amy Poehler
    NBC
    14 of 21
  • "I think about young girls today — I don't want my future daughter, or your daughter, or any person to be afraid that they will be punished if they speak out about being abused. Especially if their abuser is in a position of power." - Kesha
    Getty
    15 of 21
  • “I feel like I’m one of the biggest feminists in the world because I tell women not to be scared of anything” - Miley Cyrus
    Getty
    16 of 21
  • "We should stop calling feminists 'feminists' and just start calling people who aren’t feminist 'sexist'... You are either a normal person or a sexist. People get a label when they’re bad." — Maisie Williams
    Getty Images
    17 of 21
  • “When you empower women, when you help women, you empower the whole society. There are economic benefits, there are social benefits…the benefits you see are countless" - Malala
    Getty
    18 of 21
  • “Don’t be afraid of the answers, be afraid of not asking the questions” - Jennifer Hudson
    19 of 21
  • "I don't want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing." — Alicia Keys
    Apple Music Festival 10, London 2016
    20 of 21
  • “Why do they say we’re over the hill? I don’t even know what that means and why it’s a bad thing. When I go hiking and I get over the hill that means I’m past the hard part and there’s a snack in my future” - Ellen DeGeneres
    21 of 21

Latest News

A University Student Tweeted A Video Of Her Racist Abuse And Here's What Happened
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks
YUNGBLUD
Get to Know: YUNGBLUD
A GIF Guide To Dumping Someone
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger
Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Shines In Stunning 'Never Be the Same' Music Video
Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Reportedly 'Taking A Break' From Their Relationship
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Is This The Reason Behind Liam Payne And Cheryl's Rumoured Relationship Troubles?
DJ Khaled &amp; Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato, Chloe x Halle and Sade Release 'A Wrinkle In Time' Singles
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Kendall And Kylie Jenner 'Slapped With A $57,000 Fine' For Unpaid Rent?
Demi Lovato Is A Seasoned Pro At Sliding In The DMs And We Should All Be More Like Her
Why We’re Turning The #SOUNDON Women's Voices This International Women's Day
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Launched A Unisex Make-Up Range
Kylie Jenner&#039;s new ring
Kylie Jenner Has A New Ring On Her Wedding Finger And It's Special Meaning Will Make Your Heart Burst
I'm A Guy And I'm A Feminist. Here's Why You Should Be Too
Gals: Here Are 10 F**ks You Should Stop Giving
How To Be Unapologetic In Everything You Do
Years &amp; Years
Years & Years Return with Stunning 'Sanctify' Music Video

More From Life

A University Student Tweeted A Video Of Her Racist Abuse And Here's What Happened
Life
It’s International Women’s Day: Hear This Woman Speak
Why We’re Turning The #SOUNDON Women's Voices This International Women's Day
I'm A Guy And I'm A Feminist. Here's Why You Should Be Too
Gals: Here Are 10 F**ks You Should Stop Giving
How To Be Unapologetic In Everything You Do
The Best Feminist Clapbacks Of All Time Ever by Moxie Author Jennifer Mathieu
Life
It’s International Women’s Day: Hear This Woman Speak
Life
12 Awkward AF Boners All Guys Have Had
Life
Wearing Makeup And More Stuff You Can Do And Still Be A Feminist
Impostor Syndrome: The Phobia You Probably Already Have
What Your Handwriting Actually Says About Your Personality

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Lateysha Grace Talk Relationships In That's What She Said Episode 2
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
David Beckham Side Eyeing Bella Hadid Is The Awkward Celeb Moment We Never Saw Coming
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Just Threw Major Shade At TOWIE's Pete Wicks
Teen Mom UK Series 3 First Look: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ To Meet Ex Ste Rankine’s New Girlfriend As She Prepares For House-Warming Party
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Is This The Reason Behind Liam Payne And Cheryl's Rumoured Relationship Troubles?
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship: I Was A Broken Person
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Launched A Unisex Make-Up Range
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Pies Liam Payne After He Says He Would Give Her Away For A Cheeseburger
Jess Impiazzi Opens Up About Battle With Depression After Baby Nephew Tragically Died While In Her Care