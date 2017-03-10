Life

How To Grow Your Social Media Following As Told By Your Fave Influencers

Thinking of upping your social media game? Your fave influencers tell you how it's done.

Sophie Boyden
Monday, November 13, 2017 - 12:40

It’s no secret that the blogger / influencer life is a great one – travelling the world, collaborating with big brands, getting paid to Instagram?! It sounds dreamy af.

Well ACTUALLY, it takes a lot of hard work and determination to grow a successful social media presence, especially with the Internet becoming such a saturated place.

You might wanna check out the LUSH Christmas and Halloween collections...

We spoke to four girls who have nailed the art of organically growing a ma-hoosive following by finding their ‘thing’ and inspiring others with their content.

Fitness blogger Jen Selter (11.5m Instagram followers), travel blogger Kiersten (448k followers), beauty blogger Rowi Singh (56.6k followers) and style blogger Yasmine Chanel (305.7k followers) give us all the insight on how to get that influencer edge...

1. What is your advice for someone starting out as a blogger/influencer? 

Jen: Be yourself! Don't try to be something you're not just to gain followers. Be who you are, stand up for what you believe, and only post and share things that you're proud of and stand behind 100%. Be the authentic YOU because there's only 1 you! 

Happy Sunday babes! 🌼 I wanted to share some advice for those of you feeling frustrated from not seeing the progress you'd like to see. Self-appreciation and self-gratitude is so important and the mental and emotional component of loving and appreciating yourself is just as powerful as working your butt off in the gym. It's easy to feel defeated and angry if you skip a day at the gym or if you have an extra cheat meal. It happens to every. single. one. of us. But that's OKAY! Don't get angry or too hard on yourself, you're human. Instead, love, empower and applaud yourself for working as hard as you do, eating clean regularly and taking care of your body. Exercising, fueling your body with nutrient rich foods and taking mental health days is necessary for a healthy and happy life. And remember to love yourself! Because at the end of the day, why are you taking care of your body? To look and feel good! So remember that as the ultimate goal and always find time to love yourself. You're absolutely beautiful...the rest of the world sees it and you need to take the time to see it for yourself too! xoxo

Happy Sunday babes! 🌼 I wanted to share some advice for those of you feeling frustrated from not seeing the progress you'd like to see. Self-appreciation and self-gratitude is so important and the mental and emotional component of loving and appreciating yourself is just as powerful as working your butt off in the gym. It's easy to feel defeated and angry if you skip a day at the gym or if you have an extra cheat meal. It happens to every. single. one. of us. But that's OKAY! Don't get angry or too hard on yourself, you're human. Instead, love, empower and applaud yourself for working as hard as you do, eating clean regularly and taking care of your body. Exercising, fueling your body with nutrient rich foods and taking mental health days is necessary for a healthy and happy life. And remember to love yourself! Because at the end of the day, why are you taking care of your body? To look and feel good! So remember that as the ultimate goal and always find time to love yourself. You're absolutely beautiful...the rest of the world sees it and you need to take the time to see it for yourself too! xoxo

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

Kiki: I think that in order to be a successful influencer of any niche, you need to keep it real with your audience. I've always been honest and open about my travels, blogging business and product/brand recommendations. I think the key is becoming a reliable resource that an audience trusts.

Rowi: Find your niche, work with your USP (unique selling proposition) and focus on creating really strong content. If you're an inspiring beauty influencer, play with current makeup trends, but also give it your own flare. Secondly, don't be afraid to pitch and sell yourself to brands! The best way to start out is by forming those relationships and leveraging collaborations. 

Feeling these strong as hell, brown woman vibes this morning. Shoutout to melanin queens hitting next levels of fierceness, breaking boundaries and shaking up the norm. It takes a whole lot of strength to stay different 👏🏽👊🏽💁🏽 ___ Wearing the cutest @stardustdisco earrings ✨ ___ BROWS: @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in dark brown EYES: @anastasiabeverlyhills SUBCULTURE in 'Fudge' and 'Rowdy' and 'Adorn' LASHES: @flutterlashesinc in 'provocative' HIGHLIGHT: @anastasiabeverlyhills liquid highlighter in bronze LIPS: @kyliecosmetics 'True Brown' with gloss on top Flash tatt from @glotatts Glitter from @jazzy_glitter Used white body paint for the dots

Yasmine: Don't set out with a mind frame that you have to even follow a certain guideline to become one but to step into it naturally and authentically. I find having a natural love and flare for both photography and fashion/beauty helps a lot. I started out posting not only my everyday outfits but things that inspired me, I think creating your own story through Instagram is what engages people and helps gain a consistent following.

2. What are your top tips for growing your social media following? 

Jen: Post consistently and engage with your followers. It's important to keep your page fresh and updated with new pictures and videos.  Engaging with followers is also important. Write genuine and true heartfelt captions. A lot of people have questions and they want to be noticed for their support, so I always try to personally reply back to let people know that I'm paying attention and appreciate their support.  Insta stories are also a great way to keep followers in the here and now and gives people a more personal insight. 

Kiki: To be honest, I don't think there's a secret formula to becoming Insta-famous. I've built this audience over five years of hard work and countless experiences. I've done some giveaways in the past and I use Instagram Stories a lot to share my "behind the scenes" travels, but I think overall it's about putting your best content forward.

"I'm not hungry. I'll just have a bite of yours." 🍳☕️ ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• @thesafaricollection | #giraffemanor #nairobi #Kenya

Rowi: Tip #1 - Strategise: running competitions alongside big brands, planning your content & reaching out to brands that fit your style. Tip #2 - Quality: put the time and effort into your content. Take quality pictures and know how to edit a photo. VSCO cam and Afterlight are my favourite editing apps. Tip #3 - Consistency: post at least once a day! 

Yasmine: Constantly keep yourself inspired with photography so you're constantly posting your best content, once you create your own style people will remember you for it so being consistent in this will also give you a consistent following. I like to post either in the morning or evening when people are most active. Tagging in brands will often get you regrammed too which also boosts your following and gets you noticed by brands which will often lead to more opportunities with exposure and work.

Look them straight in the eye 👀 so they know who's boss 👑 check my story for links to this fit #LFW

Look them straight in the eye 👀 so they know who's boss 👑 check my story for links to this fit #LFW

A post shared by Y A S M I N E C H A N E L.  (@yasminechanel) on

3. How have you personally grown your social media presence to where it is today? 

Jen: So much has changed in social media today.  There are more amazing influencers creating content, the social media companies have changed their algorithms and there are more social media platforms to enjoy such as Peeks, Snapchat and others.

Just "#Seltering" in Venice 🤷🏻‍♀️ Throwback to this pose, gotta post one up every once in awhile

What I focus on is creating an inclusive environment for my community to nurture conversation, support and success.  I want the girls and women that follow me to feel like they have a home which is safe and they can be completely free to share their inner most thoughts.   This will open up the opportunity for my followers to organically share with their friends and family my accounts and hopefully they will come and join.   I never want someone to feel pressure to participate.   I always want a follower to feel like a family member and we are sitting around the dining room table having a conversation about life, love, fitness and happiness.

I'm genuinely blown away by the support and loyalty my followers have showed me, and I make sure they know that. I do my best to promote a positive, healthy lifestyle and I have no problem talking to people and lifting them up when they need it. I think that's key - be yourself, engage with others and take an interest in their lives. I have everyone's best interest and I think it shows in my posts.

Kiki: I've built my social media audience by consistently posting quality, informational and entertaining content. I think that staying authentic is key to attracting a large and loyal audience.

"Don't go chasing waterfalls," they said ☀️ ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• @desertluxurycamp | #morocco #saharadesert #sahara

Rowi: I created my own style and didn't really follow a prescribed method of gaining followers. I fused my modern aesthetic with my Indian heritage to create something completely unique.

Armoured goddess drenched in @lostloverstore jewels 💎 💦 Dying over the Subculture palette, thank you @anastasiabeverlyhills & @norvina ✨ ___ BROWS: @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in dark brown EYES: @anastasiabeverlyhills SUBCULTURE palette, 'electric' and 'axis' LIPS: @anastasiabeverlyhills matte lipstick in 'Stevie' BINDIS: @funkonfashion CONTACTS: @solotica_official in natural colors quartzo

Yasmine: I've grown my social media presence by sticking to my own style with fashion and photography but also always adding a touch of lifestyle and food, my following has always been mainly girls so I know girls can relate to all the things I love to do, eat and see as well as my love for comfortable clothes and yummy cocktails. I think never changing yourself for an easy ride to the top but holding on to your true essence is what keeps followers, and grows an audience. People want to be inspired from their everyday life and I have the opportunity to do that and having this amazing social media presence means I can give that back to those following me and that really does also make me happy.

Can't wait to be back in the sun drinking cocktails next week 💦

Can't wait to be back in the sun drinking cocktails next week 💦

A post shared by Y A S M I N E C H A N E L.  (@yasminechanel) on

More From Life

The Social Media Stars Celebrating Their Differences In The Best Ways

Single AF

Courtney Act Does...Consent | MTV Life

Life

The Best Home Fitness Equipment For Under £100

Getting Fit: The Expectation VS. The Reality

Awkward AF Gym Confessions That’ll Make You Never Want To Exercise Ever Again

How To Grow Your Social Media Following As Told By Your Fave Influencers

It's Anti-Bullying Week - And This Year It's About Celebrating Our Uniqueness

YouTubers

How To Make A Bouncy Ball With Jazzybum

Life

How To Deal With Online Bullying With Talulah-Eve

Life

What You Need To Know About Being Trans With Talulah-Eve

YouTubers

10 Questions With Dodie Clark

Gender equality

From Today, UK Women Will Work For Free For The Rest Of The Year

Trending Articles

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations