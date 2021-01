Inhaler: ‘We Were A Really Bad Heavy Metal Band For A While’

How To Look After Your Mental Health In 2021

Nathan Dawe Talks ‘Massive’ Collabs For 2021

Claudia Valentina: ‘My Dreams Have Never Been Small’

Arlo Parks Has Her Sights On Acting & Directing

AWA Says Her Debut Album Is ‘Very Vulnerable and Open’

220 KID Tells Us The Heroic Reason Behind His Name

Alfie Templeman Just Wants To Make You Smile

Voting For MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Is Open!

Get To Know: iann dior

Get To Know: J.I The Prince Of N.Y

Khloé Kardashian Reacts To “Disrespectful” Typo On Throwback Family Christmas Card

Shawn Mendes Reveals How He And Camila Cabello Are Spending Christmas

Selena Gomez Wins An Award From Peta For Her Vegan Rare Beauty Makeup Collection

Get To Know: Holly Humberstone

Addison Rae And Rachael Leigh Cook Recreate She’s All That Scene On TikTok

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2020

Cardi B Surprises Offset With A Lamborghini In Celebration Of His 29th Birthday

Kylie Jenner Named Highest Paid Celebrity Of 2020 With Nearly $550 Million