How To Read A Whatsapp Message Without Them Knowing

If you have an iPhone 6s or later then there’s a handy little trick involving 3D touch. It allows you to read that passive aggressive group chat without pesky blue ticks revealing your presence. It also works on normal WhatsApp messages too, but that's by-the-by.

So if you want to avoid any unnecessary drama in your flat group chat, or there’s an argument going down amongst other people that you simply want to witness unnoticed (we’ve all been there), here’s what you’ve got to do.

Step One: Head to WhatsApp, but don’t open the message

You’ll be able to see a small preview of the message you want to get into. Don’t click it. There’s a magic trick to get a preview of the whole message, avoiding a nightmarish blue tick fiasco.

Step 2: Hold down the group message

This is where the mind-blowing power of 3D touch comes into play. Basically, if you hold down the message it should highlight it and if you continue to apply pressure it will open a preview of the message you want to read. Voilà, you’re in.

Step 3: Do not and we repeat, DO NOT press again

If you do press again after the preview opens, you’re in blue tick territory and that isn’t the point of spying. Stay discreet. Keep hidden. Lol. Seriously though, don’t click again.

There you have it. Now you have the ability to spy on any group chats you wish to, without any consequences. Welcome to 2019 people. It’s fun here.