Life

How To Support The US Student Movement Calling For Gun Control

These amazing students are creating a movement, and we're totally behind them.

Emily Hooley
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 19:29

Last month, 17 students and teachers were killed and more injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, in the US’s deadliest school shooting since 2012. The shooting is unfortunately not one of a kind, but merely the latest in a long history of school shootings. In fact, last week CNN reported that there had been at least 14 school shootings across the US in 2018 alone.

Check out Munroe Bergdorf talking racism and sticking to your beliefs...

Since the shooting, students in Florida and beyond have been uniting and turning their grief and horror into activism, using their social media accounts to protest gun control laws and put pressure on the government to act. And their voices are being heard in a big way.

A group of students from the school formed a reactionary movement after the shooting called Never Again to call for increased gun control to prevent more innocent lives being lost, and it has gathered huge momentum. Emma Gonzalez, an 18-year-old student from the school and one of the Never Again founders, delivered a speech at a rally to “call BS” on attitudes to gun control laws that went viral. Another one of the founders (Cameron Kasky) was offered the chance to write an Op-Ed in CNN after speaking out about the tragedy, which you can read here.

Florida student to NRA and Trump: 'We call BS'

Now, Women’s March Youth Empower has called for a National School Walkout. Yep, at 10am today students at schools and universities across America will walk out of their classrooms in unison to pay tribute to the Parkland victims and to promote gun safety at school, on the streets, and in their homes and communities. They’ll be walking out to protest the fact that Congress still hasn’t stepped up to pass any legislation to tighten gun control, because while powerful people sending their 'thoughts and prayers' are appreciated, that's not enough of a response. They're calling for real action, to stop the same thing happening again.

Next week, there will also be a march in Washington D.C.. March For Our Lives will see students, parents and supporters rally together to say enough is enough, and celebs like Oprah and George Clooney have donated money to the march, and many others have raised their voices in support, including Kendall Jenner.

In the UK and many other countries around the world we are lucky enough to have strict gun control that stops people from accessing guns easily, and school shootings seem like an unimaginable horror. It must be terrifying to walk into school knowing that there’s no reason that a fellow or ex-student, or even anyone at all, could march in with a gun and murder defenceless students. No-one should have to fear for their lives at school, or anywhere else for that matter.

How can we support if we’re not from the US?

The movement that students have driven in the US has been incredible, and has shown everyone how powerful young people are when they take action. But even if you aren’t in the US, your voice matters too – so here’s how to make it count.

Firstly, follow the progress of the National School Walkout today. MTV will be going dark and our programmes will be suspended from 10am - 10.17am to coincide with the walkout (which lasts seventeen minutes, one minute for each Parkland victim), to show our support. Students across the US will also be doing a takeover of MTV social media accounts at this time, so keep an eye out! Post your support for the walkout on social media using the hashtag #Enough.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgPeVwIHbuk/?taken-by=womensmarchyouth

Secondly, march. March For Our Lives sister marches are happening on the 24th March around the world alongside the one in Washington D.C., so find out about the ones near you to stand up and march for the cause too. If you can’t make it in person, donate to support it here.

Nobody should have to witness and go through what these students have gone through, so remember to post on social media using the hashtags #enough and #neveragain to show them that we may be on the other side of the world, but we’ve got their backs.

Stay tuned for more on March For Our Lives…

Our Fave Celebs Fighting To Save The Planet

  • Ian Somerhalder: The Vampire Diaries hunk formed the Ian Somerhalder Foundation to help protect and restore the planet, and he believes the environment and all its creatures are interconnected.
    Getty
    1 of 8
  • Shailene Woodley: “It’s more than just recycling or picking up a piece of trash, or turning off the water when you’re brushing your teeth. It’s about treating everything with compassion and love, including humanity.”
    Getty
    2 of 8
  • Adam Levine: “We’ve got to kick our carbon habit, and that means changing our culture. It’s always been young people who lead the way when it comes to new trends and styles and if you start making changes in your own life, the world will follow."
    Getty
    3 of 8
  • Jennifer Aniston: “When I learn about something new that I can do in my everyday life that... can help the environment, I do it. Eventually, it just becomes second nature. If we all… do, we just might be able to affect the world for the better."
    Getty
    4 of 8
  • Leonardo DiCaprio: “The environment and the fight for the world’s poor are inherently linked. The planet can no longer wait, the underprivileged can no longer be ignored.”
    Getty
    5 of 8
  • Selena Gomez: [About her trip with UNICEF as an ambassador] “You don't actually realise just how important simple clean water is, whether it's something you cook with, something you bathe in, you shower in."
    Getty
    6 of 8
  • Matt Damon: “Clean water is only as far away as the nearest tap, and there are taps everywhere… But the reality is, the water in our toilets is cleaner than the water that most people are drinking.”
    Getty
    7 of 8
  • Gisele Bundchen: “I have loved the environment since I was a small child… we are wasting the very resources that make life on this planet possible.”
    Getty
    8 of 8

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits This Series Has Been ‘One Of Her Favourites’ As The Radgies Wave Goodbye To The House – EXCLUSIVE
8 Lessons The Teen Mom UK Girls Have Taught Us
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE
How To Support The US Student Movement Calling For Gun Control
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Debuts Two Brand New Songs on Tour
Camila Cabello &amp; Niall Horan
Niall Horan Performs Stunning Camila Cabello Cover
12 Of The Most Dramatic Jersey Shore Moments EVER
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Scores Fourth Solo US Top 20 Hit
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
Liam Payne
Liam Payne Wows with Amazing Rendition of John Mayer Classic
Mabel &amp; Not3s - Fine Line - MTV Exclusive Laid Bare Commentary
Mabel Praises Not3s For Coming Through On ‘Fine Line’ Even If He Did Miss His Flight!
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Were Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Caught Giggling After Liam Payne's Performance?
Ally Brooke
Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Signs Major Solo Music Deal
Demi Lovato &amp; Fifth Harmony
Demi Lovato Praises Normani and Khalid’s Duet ‘Love Lies’
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Sneakily Records Butt Naked Sam Gowland Shaking His Booty To Beyonce
Tracy Beaker Is Coming Back As A Single Mum Fighting To Make Ends Meet
Kylie Jenner Forced To Change Instagram Caption After Fans Ask: "What About Your Baby?"

More From Life

How To Support The US Student Movement Calling For Gun Control
A University Student Tweeted A Video Of Her Racist Abuse And Here's What Happened
Life
It’s International Women’s Day: Hear This Woman Speak
Why We’re Turning The #SOUNDON Women's Voices This International Women's Day
I'm A Guy And I'm A Feminist. Here's Why You Should Be Too
Gals: Here Are 10 F**ks You Should Stop Giving
How To Be Unapologetic In Everything You Do
The Best Feminist Clapbacks Of All Time Ever by Moxie Author Jennifer Mathieu
Life
It’s International Women’s Day: Hear This Woman Speak
Life
12 Awkward AF Boners All Guys Have Had
Life
Wearing Makeup And More Stuff You Can Do And Still Be A Feminist
Impostor Syndrome: The Phobia You Probably Already Have

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Troye Sivan in the music video for &#039;My My My!&#039;, his 2018 single, directed by Grant Singer
Troye Sivan Unleashes Sexy Video For New Single 'My My My!'
From Rihanna To Sophie Kasaei: Celebs' Kinkiest Confessions Ever
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
Kylie Jenner Forced To Change Instagram Caption After Fans Ask: "What About Your Baby?"
The Reason Behind Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez's Latest Split Might Surprise You
From Amber Rose To Fergie: Celebs With Seriously Shocking Pasts
Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Lateysha Grace Talk Relationships In That's What She Said Episode 2
Little Mix for tmrw magazine
Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson and BTS Win Major iHeart Radio Music Awards