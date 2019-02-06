How To Survive Valentines Day When You’re Heartbroken

Dealing with Valentine's Day as a singleton can be pretty damn rough, especially when your friends are all pairing off and acting all loved up (even though we know Susan has secretly been debating ending things with Dave for a very long time).

If you’re having to face a night alone on 14th February with Bridget Jones and a tub of ice cream, it can be a lot harder to deal with if you’re also suffering from heartbreak.

You thought you found the person that you would love forever but it just didn’t work out. The worst. In order to tackle your SVDS (Single Valentine's Day Syndrome), we’ve compiled a list on what you can do to fight this totally made up ailment.

Welcome to your go-to guide on how to survive Heartbreak City on the worst day of the year.

Make Galentine's Day Your Thing

The best way to tackle loneliness on a socially embedded ‘important’ day? Grab all of your singleton friends and turn Valentine's Day into Galentine's Day. You know how the saying goes, chick before dick. And we mean it. It’s universal.

No ex – male, female or non-binary – should hold the power to stop you and your squad from living your best lives.

Get Glam And Take Yourself Out For Dinner

None of your friends are single? Great. Get yourself glam and glowing brighter than the Eiffel Tower after dark and you’ll be able to tackle taking yourself out to your favourite restaurant for dinner.

What do we stan? Independence.

Pamper Yourself And Read A Good Book

If you’re too heartbroken for an independent outing (we get it, we’ve all been there), then treat yourself to a night of self-care at home. Actually, you know what? Make it a whole damn day. Wake up and begin a good old pamper session from the off.

Pick out a good book for the day. One that you can finish easily and won’t burn out your brain too much. Avoid anything with romance. You’re not about it, not on Valentine's Day anyway.

Turn To Samantha Jones For Inspiration

A Sex And The City marathon can cure almost anything, but focus less on the problematic Carrie and turn to Samantha Jones for inspiration. Her quips about sexuality, independence (again, we stan) and single life will make you feel empowered.

Listen To The Wise Words Of RuPaul

The great philosopher RuPaul once said, many times, like so many times, that if you can’t love yourself how in the hell are you going to love somebody else? Use the day to show love to yourself. Self-care really can cure the most broken of hearts. Or at least get them on the mend.

Do we need to say more?