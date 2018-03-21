Life

I Signed Up To OMGYes, And Here's What I Learnt

It's the female sexual pleasure site Emma Watson recommended...

Emily Hooley
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 14:46

Female sexual pleasure is still a taboo topic that people avoid talking about. It’s absent in the media, it’s skipped over in sex ed classrooms, and a lot of the time we’re not even comfortable having conversations about it with our friends or sexual partners. What gives women pleasure is very individual and specific so communication is key, yet we’re all still too ashamed to talk about it.

Here's Courtney Act with your basic lube 101...

When friends Lydia Daniller and Rob Perkins realised how taboo female sexual pleasure was and that there had been basically no research done into what women actually enjoyed in the bedroom, they decided to take things into their own hands. They video interviewed around 1000 women of all ages around the UK, and partnered with Indiana University researchers to do a ground-breaking nationally representative study into the specifics of female pleasure through the experiences of 1,055 women between the ages of 18-95.

Then they set up OMGYes, a sex education website, to relay all their findings. After paying for a subscription to OMGYes, you get unlimited access to Season One (on external touching) where real women take you through their methods of pleasuring themselves via intimate (and totally explicit) video tutorials. Then you’re encouraged to practice the method digitally on a reactive vulva yourself, with audio feedback.

OMGYes

OMGYes has been hailed as the starting point of a new sexual revolution, and it’s been championed by queen of female empowerment and gender equality Emma Watson herself.

emmawatsonyomgyes

So I decided to see what all the fuss was about, and subscribed to Season One. Here’s what I learnt…

Women’s sexual preferences are hella specific

It sounds obvious, but I realised how ridiculously basic our understanding of female sexual pleasure is. Even if someone’s enlightened enough to know that clitoral stimulation is the key to pleasure for almost all women (the clitoris, not the vagina, is the female equivalent of the penis), it’s likely they have no idea how many specific, subtle ways there are to do it.

OMGYes
                                                                                                

The women in OMGYes described exactly how they liked to be touched, pinpointing exactly where and describing exactly when it felt best to vary the technique, pace or pressure. As they say on the site, just the smallest change in technique can be the difference between pleasure and discomfort. Plus, what might work one time might not work the next as it’s subject to change. There’s a lot people aren’t learning or communicating at the moment.

Having the right language to talk about it is vital

Though the research found that many women were pleasuring themselves in similar ways, there were no words to describe these techniques until OMGYes named them. Among those listed in Season One are ‘edging’, ‘hinting’ and ‘accenting’.

OMGYes

It made me realise that having specific words for different methods actually gives us more power and control over our own pleasure – it’s easier to explore new things, learn about our preferences, find common ground with other women, and describe what feels good to our partners. Language = power.

Many women actually like similar things

OMGYes also tells you how many of the women surveyed said they enjoyed each technique, e.g. 65% of women found ‘edging’ effective (where you build up an orgasm then stop before it happens, and start again), and 80% enjoyed ‘orbiting’ (different ways of circling around the clitoris).

Clearly there are types of touches that women of all ages enjoy more than others. So although the details of how and when women like using those techniques vary with personal preference, it seems we’re all more similar than we might think.

OMGYes

Many women have the same hang-ups

OMGYes doesn’t just focus on the physical techniques that get women going, it also explores some of the common mental blocks that get in their way of climaxing. There was a section on ‘framing’ for women who feel themselves getting distracted during sex, featuring tips from women who’ve felt the same way. There was also one on ‘signalling’ where women advised how best to give sexual partners feedback without offending them.

OMGYes

OMGYes doesn’t idealise sex - many of the women openly describe times they’ve had less-than-perfect experiences and struggled to orgasm. That’s the beauty of it. It gives you the unfiltered reality of sexual relationships, rather than the airbrushed fantasy of perfect sex and instant climax that porn (and Hollywood) constantly feeds us.

Watching explicit videos of sexual women was surprisingly empowering

Most of the sex we see in movies or porn caters to the male gaze, with women playing out male fantasies of female pleasure. What struck me was that although on OMGYes I was watching explicit naked videos of women, these videos were full female gaze – these women were presenting authentic female pleasure on their own terms. They weren’t sexual objects, but voices of authority, and you were there to learn from their previous experiences and sexual relationships.

They also looked like real, everyday women of all ages and body types and seemed totally relaxed and at home in their personal settings. All in all it was refreshing, genuinely empowering and… well, it was pretty beautiful, however weird that sounds.

OMGYes

What’s the overall verdict?

For me, OMGYes definitely lived up to the hype. I learnt so much about how boundless female sexual pleasure is and how empowering, not shameful, it is to properly get to know your body and your personal preferences. I loved that it was totally uncensored - it was eye-opening to learn about so many detailed aspects of pleasure through real people, rather than learning basic information via simplified diagrams, and it actually made the topic feel less taboo.

OMGYes

OMGYes shares the vital information about female sexual pleasure that we’re all missing and I’d definitely recommend it to anyone, no matter their sexuality or gender. As well as subscribing yourself, there's also the option of giving an OMGYes subscription to someone else as a gift... all my friends are going to have VERY enlightening birthdays this year.

OMGYes Season One focused on external touching, but Season Two (when it comes out) will focus more on internal pleasure and the mysterious g-spot. Watch this space…

21 Empowering Quotes From Strong AF Women

  • “Girl power is almost more powerful and more special than anything we are competing for”- Selena Gomez
    [Getty]
    1 of 21
  • “I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man’s past, present or future property/ possession. I… do not. Belong. To anyone. But myself. And neither do you.” - Ariana Grande
    [Getty]
    2 of 21
  • “At the end of the day, I’m never going to conform to what anybody wants. This is my body; I’m happy in it.” - Ashley Graham
    Getty
    3 of 21
  • “Bitches get stuff done” - Tina Fey
    4 of 21
  • “I am too intelligent, too demanding, and too resourceful for anyone to be able to take charge of me entirely. No one knows me or loves me completely. I have only myself” - Beyoncé
    Getty
    5 of 21
  • “I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is unafraid to be herself” - Emma Stone
    Copyright [Getty]
    6 of 21
  • "I actually love the dynamic of us [her and Sia] both being in [the studio] and just f**king being bossy... And it's all these male producers, and they're all f**king sh*tting themselves 'cause we're in there." - Adele
    [Getty]
    7 of 21
  • "I saw that there was no difference between my mum and my dad in terms of what they were capable of because of their genders.” - Emilia Clarke
    Getty
    8 of 21
  • "I'm not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I'm the first Simone Biles." — Simone Biles
    9 of 21
  • “Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you any more” - Lady Gaga
    10 of 21
  • “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish” - Michelle Obama
    11 of 21
  • “As a girl, you’re supposed to love Sleeping Beauty. I mean, who wants to love Sleeping Beauty when you can be Aladdin?”- Ellen Page
    12 of 21
  • "It's so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress [for Ghostbusters]. That will change, and I remember everything." - Leslie Jones
    Getty
    13 of 21
  • "I love bossy women. Some people hate the word, and I understand how 'bossy' can seem like a s—tty way to describe a woman with a determined point of view, but for me, a bossy woman is someone to search out and to celebrate." Amy Poehler
    NBC
    14 of 21
  • "I think about young girls today — I don't want my future daughter, or your daughter, or any person to be afraid that they will be punished if they speak out about being abused. Especially if their abuser is in a position of power." - Kesha
    Getty
    15 of 21
  • “I feel like I’m one of the biggest feminists in the world because I tell women not to be scared of anything” - Miley Cyrus
    Getty
    16 of 21
  • "We should stop calling feminists 'feminists' and just start calling people who aren’t feminist 'sexist'... You are either a normal person or a sexist. People get a label when they’re bad." — Maisie Williams
    Getty Images
    17 of 21
  • “When you empower women, when you help women, you empower the whole society. There are economic benefits, there are social benefits…the benefits you see are countless" - Malala
    Getty
    18 of 21
  • “Don’t be afraid of the answers, be afraid of not asking the questions” - Jennifer Hudson
    19 of 21
  • "I don't want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing." — Alicia Keys
    Apple Music Festival 10, London 2016
    20 of 21
  • “Why do they say we’re over the hill? I don’t even know what that means and why it’s a bad thing. When I go hiking and I get over the hill that means I’m past the hard part and there’s a snack in my future” - Ellen DeGeneres
    21 of 21

Latest News

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Slays 'Never Be the Same' on Ellen
ZAYN - Press Shot 2017
ZAYN Rocks Blonde Hair on New Music Video Set
Cardi B
Cardi B Teases Upcoming Album on Social Media
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster's Cutest Moments So Far
I Signed Up To OMGYes, And Here's What I Learnt
From Kylie Jenner To Cole Sprouse: Who's Your Celebrity Sign Twin?
Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA
Shawn Mendes Announces New Single ‘In My Blood’
International Astrology Day
Which Celebrity Should You Date Based On Your Zodiac Sign?
Sophie Kasaei Shows Off Some Serious Underboob In Red Cut-Out Swimsuit
Everything You Need To Know About Styling A Beachy Lob A La Zoella
Beyoncé, JAY Z and Blue Ivy
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Spotted Filming New Music Video
John Legend Reveals The Secret To His And Chrissy Teigen’s Rock Solid Relationship
Little Mix Are Working with MNEK and Kamille on LM5
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Demi Lovato arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Demi Lovato Opens Up About Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts As A Child
Selena Gomez Expertly Shuts Down Body-Shamers With Candid Montage Of Her Sydney Yacht Trip
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How She Handles A Broken Heart And She’s Just Like Us – EXCLUSIVE
Millie Bobby Brown Comforts Fan After Nobody Turned Up To His Stranger Things Party
Ex On The Beach 8 Ep #1 Spoiler Vids: What We Can Expect From Tonight's Incredz First Ep - EXCLUSIVE
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Stuns On Jimmy Kimmel with 'IDGAF'

More From Life

I Signed Up To OMGYes, And Here's What I Learnt
Who's Your Celebrity Sign Twin?
International Astrology Day
Which Celebrity Should You Date Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Selena Gomez Expertly Shuts Down Body-Shamers With Candid Montage Of Her Sydney Yacht Trip
Endometriosis 101: All Your Questions Answered
period-sex-stain-880x429.jpg
Life
Everything You Wanted To Know About Period Sex
Cirque De Soleil Artist Yann Arnuad Fell To His Death During Florida Show
Sex Education Needs To Teach Us What Good Sex For Women Means
15 Celeb Snogs You'll Wish You Were A Part Of
Life
9 Boner Hacks Every Dude Should Know
Iconic Jacqueline Wilson Characters Who Probably Shaped You As A Person
Not Orgasming? You’re Not Alone

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Goku
Dragon Ball Legends Looks Like The Best Mobile Fighting Game Ever
Charlotte Crosby Gets Shut Down By Josh Ritchie As He Refuses This Romantic Advance
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Real Reason She Broke Down In The Street: 'I Made One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life And I Paid For It'
The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach
Fans Are Divided About Zayn Malik’s Neck Tattoo For This Awkward Reason
Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram
ZAYN Opens Up About the Sound of His New Album
Rob Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss And He Looks Great
International Astrology Day
Which Celebrity Should You Date Based On Your Zodiac Sign?
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How She Handles A Broken Heart And She’s Just Like Us – EXCLUSIVE
Meet The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Series 8 Including Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson And Her Single AF Ex Casey Johnson - EXCLUSIVE