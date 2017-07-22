If Future Bae Stares At *This* Body Part, They're Not Interested

It can be an emotional minefield figuring out if someone fancies you or is just being a nice human being, but a study published in the Archives Of Sexual Behaviour has cleared up some of that confusion once and for all.

Researchers at the Wellesley College and the University of Kansas decided to test out what really gets those heart-eyes popping, and they've recruited the help of 105 heterosexual undergraduate students to assist them.

According to their results, both men and women look at a person's head or chest if they're hoping said person might become a potential romantic partner, with men also zoning in on the hip-area of the woman they're sexually interested in.

What the study also threw up is that the whole staring-into-someone's-face tactic can be too much of a good thing, with co-author Angela Bahns telling Yahoo: "When men looked at faces for a long time, they were actually less interested in a person."

Ah, so it's still not as clear-cut as we hoped it might be. Of course.

Another surprising snippet of information is that both men and women look at people's legs and feet when they're searching for friendship alone. So bad news if your best feature is your legs because bae probably hasn't even spotted them yet.

This just screams of injustice.

