If You Got Your A Level Results Today You Can Get A FREE Nando's

Who needs UCAS points when you can have Peri Peri chips?

Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 13:03

There's some seriously great news for anyone collecting their A Level results today and that's because you can bag yourself a free 1/4 chicken from Nando's.

You don't even need to rock up with straight As to be eligible and in fact all you need is the piece of paper with your results on and at least seven quid in your pocket (since that's the minimum spend to qualify for the deal).

Can a bunch of grown ups from MTV pass a real GCSE? Time to find out...

So don't worry too much about the letters on the paper 'cause today F is for free, D is for delicious and C is for chicken!

The whole spending money thing is a bit of a bummer but listen, with all that studying the very least you deserve is a couple Fino sides and refillable soda.

Tuesday inspiration, courtesy of @terrorystka01 🙌 #nandos #nandosuk #nandoschicken #periperi #lunch #dinner #food #foodporn #friends #family

Maybe even a bottomless frozen yoghurt? Go on, treat yo self...

The offer is available in all Nando's restaurants throughout the UK. What are you waiting for?

