If You Want To Get Around Apple’s ‘Screen Time’ Restrictions These Savvy Kids Know How

Are YOU smarter than a 10-year-old? Because we are not.

Monday, October 1, 2018 - 17:38

It turns out that kids are way smarter today than we were. Instead of being outside playing a game of Kirby, they’re indoors finding ways to get around Apple software. Yep.

Parents have taken to Reddit to share stories of how their children have gotten super savvy in order to get around Apple’s new Screen Time software.

No one, not even the world’s biggest tech company, can stop these kids from getting their YouTube fix. Ah, the 21st Century.

If you’re yet to update your iPhone, the company’s latest software adds an app called Screen Time when you do, which helps to limit your use of certain applications. So this means parents can add a time limit to games and apps that their kids are using.

But it doesn’t seem to be working, as these tech savvy children have found so many ways around it.

One user explained that his son had discovered if he the deleted the Screen Time app and downloaded it again, it restarted the time limit on the game he was playing, so he could just keep on keepin’ on and his dad would be none the wiser. Now that’s smart.

And to get around the YouTube time limit set in place by their parents through the app, another kid simply messaged themselves the links to videos they wanted to watch when their time limit was up, and watched them in iMessage instead.

The thread also spoke about times people's children have written actual programs in order to get around password protections. Like, these kids are writing code. Genius.  

Can we get one to make us a hover board? Because it’s past 2015 and we still don’t have one.

