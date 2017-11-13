Life

It's Anti-Bullying Week - And This Year It's About Celebrating Our Uniqueness

There's only one of you, and you are fabulous.

Emily Hooley
Monday, November 13, 2017 - 10:12

It’s Anti-Bullying Week, so we’re focusing our minds and energy onto all things bullying – what it is, how it affects you, and why it should just stop, already. 

Bullying is defined by the Anti-Bullying Alliance (ABA) as repetitively and intentionally hurting another person or group and asserting power over them. It can come in MANY shapes and sizes (you could even be bullied by someone you think is a friend), and no-one is immune. 

Watch Talulah-Eve's advice for dealing with online trolls below...

Unfortunately, it’s often the exact thing that makes you unique that you can be targeted for, like your sexuality, your appearance, or your race or religion. Methods of bullying can vary from slight to extreme – from sarcastic social media likes to full-scale violence or harassment. 

NONE of it is acceptable. 

This year, the theme of Anti-Bullying Week (set up by the ABA) is ‘All Different, All Equal’, because being different in some way from your peers makes you no less worthy of being treated with kindness and respect. Your differences are what makes you YOU, and you should feel free to be proud of them, no matter what. 

No matter how claustrophobic and isolating it can feel being a victim of bullying, there are always people who will support and defend you if you only reach out for help – you are not alone! 

Speaking of which, click here to read more about anti-bullying week, to read through some of the Anti-Bullying Alliance’s brilliant resources, and to find out how YOU can speak out against bullying IRL and on social media this week. 

And stay tuned with us to find out which of the hottest celebs were victims of bullying themselves, things the law actually says about bullying, and for top tips for if you’re being victimised by bullies.

If you're a victim of bullying, ABA has a great list of support helplines and online resources that you can access by clicking here.

