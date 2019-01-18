Why It's Time To Start Caring About Self-Care

As a pretty cultured bunch of readers, you’re all aware of how important positive affirmations are. We mean, how many think pieces have you read about the topic online? Exactly.

But how often do we actually put them into practice? How many times a week do you take a hot minute to care about self-care?

Well if you need any hot tips, you've come to the right place.

It’s selfless to be selfish

People assume that being selfless only correlates with being unselfish. You can’t be selfish and selfless, right?! Well, you’d be wrong. Putting your needs first should be a priority.

You can’t help others around you if you’re in need of help yourself, whether that be some downtime, a few extra hours sleep or a damn pitcher of margarita.

One aspect of life that a lot of people seem to forget is to look after themselves. Your mental health is important. Take care of it how you would your physical health.

Stop chasing the next ‘Big Thing’

You are in the exact place you need to be at this exact moment in time. And no, we don’t mean reading this article although we do hope it helps.

In a world which determines your worth by how ‘successful’ you are, how many followers you can get and whether or not you’re ‘doing better’ than the next person, take some time to just stop. Stand still and forget it all.

Start appreciating your life in the moment and being grateful for what you do have rather what you don't, because the only guarantee you have is right now. This exact moment in time. And time will never be your friend, so stop wishing it away.

Seeking validation only invalidates yourself

This one is ever-so slightly harsh but there’s truth here, especially if you’re living in your own truth, not a ‘truth’ someone else has determined for you. Let us explain...

In regards to your professional life, take constructive criticism on board - it’s healthy - but your gut will tell you where the line lies. There will be times individuals want you to alter yourself simply to fit in with what they know, but the everyday standard never makes a difference, so you need to be different. And you are. Look after what makes you special.

When it comes to your personal life, don’t allow your friends or family to treat you any less than you treat them simply because of their position in your life. Sometimes the people you hold closest can be the most toxic – set boundaries. If anything, you’ll feel closer and much more understood afterwards.

And let’s be honest, dancing to beat of someone else’s drum only eradicates your own rhythm. Keep on doing you regardless of naysayers because no one can do you better *insert all the sass right here*.

Saying yes to saying no is life-changing

A lot of think pieces have surfaced online as of late about the art of saying no. At first, we were sceptical. How can saying no to drinks with your friends, even if you’re tired, turn out to be negative? Have people never heard of FOMO?!

But it turns out that saying no to plans that will exhaust you, whether that be physical, mental or monetary (let’s be real here), has a huge impact on how you operate. You’ll feel more in control; the FOMO will fade and your mental health will thank you.

If you’re turning down work – easy. Just factor the monetary loss into your budget and class it as an investment in yourself rather than as a loss to your bank or career. Both of which come secondary. Repeat that: both of which come secondary.

If you’re cancelling on friends or family, simply explain the situation. Have a deadline? Tell them. Need to take time to regroup? Tell them. If they care for you they’ll understand.

And the most powerful are not afraid of being ‘weak’

Instagram

Being a bad b*tch is such a mood, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t be emotional either.

It’s not unprofessional to have feelings. Express them. In your personal life, if you need to scream at the top of your lungs sometimes. Do it. If you’re angry, talk about it. If you’re happy, show it. (Also, anyone clap their hands then? Anyone? Just us? Okay then).

Human beings are emotional. It’s matter-of-fact. It’s an outdated mantra that in order to be at the top of your game you need to be a robot. People relate to people and the more human you are the further you’ll go.

We live in a day and age where people will see straight through any façade, so there’s no point even putting one up. No one enjoys a human version of a blow-up doll. They’re icky.