J.K. Rowling calls out Sunday Times Journalist For Blatant Anti-Semitism

This genuinely got published...

Emily Hooley
Monday, July 31, 2017 - 15:10

So you’ve probably heard that the BBC published their top paid employees’ wages and sent everyone into meltdown over their gender pay gap.

Chris Evans came out as the highest paid male star, with a yearly wage of around £2.25 million, while the highest paid female star (Claudia Winkleman) had a comparatively measly wage of between £450,000 and £500,000 last year.

The wage reveal sparked a lot of outrage, but also a lot of gross comments too, like when business man and chairman of GlaxoSmithKline Sir Philip Hampton told the Evening Standard recently that the wage gap existed because female broadcasters “let it happen because they weren't doing much about it”, and that no female employee of his had ever asked for a pay rise.

The latest gross news is that Sunday Times columnist Kevin Myers (who, btw, is a Holocaust denier) published an article called Sorry, ladies – equal pay has to be earned in the Irish edition of the paper, claiming that it was no coincidence that the highest paid women at the BBC were Jewish.

He wrote, “Claudia Winkleman and Vanessa Feltz, with whose, no doubt, sterling work I am tragically unacquainted – are Jewish. Good for them. Jews are not generally noted for their insistence on selling their talent for the lowest possible price, which is the most useful measure there is of inveterate, lost-with-all hands stupidity. I wonder, who are their agents? If they’re the same ones that negotiated the pay for the women on the lower scales, then maybe the latter have found their true value in the marketplace.”

Err… whaaaat?

Basically Kevin was stating that Winkleman and Feltz are Jewish and therefore… more likely to demand a higher wage?! And also implying that other female broadcasters at the BBC probably deserved lower pay.

The article has ignited a backlash on Twitter:

Even J.K. Rowling responded:

Thankfully the Sunday Times fully admitted that the article should never have been published. The online version was removed and Kevin Myers was sacked.

It’s illogical to stereotype people because of their religion (how can thousands and thousands of people have the same personalities and characteristics?!), and to single out Judaism as if it had ANY part to play in how much the broadcasters earnt was unacceptable.

We’re just glad that everyone was in agreement.

