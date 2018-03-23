Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande And More Celebrities Join March For Our Lives Movement

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande joined the March For Our Lives demonstration to campaign for more direct action against gun violence in the United States.

The student-led march went ahead in Washington DC on March 24th - with around 800 sibling events going down in major cities across the globe.

Millions of people participated in the demonstration in response to a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that resulted in seventeen people losing their lives.

Celebrities took to their social channels to encourage fans to stand in solidarity with survivors of gun violence and to help bring about a change in gun control legislation.

Taylor Swift wrote on Instagram: “No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship.

“I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform. I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again.

So ready to March today! Landed in DC w North & Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country @AMarch4OurLives @Everytown — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

While singers including Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Common, and Lin-Manuel Miranda were among the performers who took to the stage in memory of the lives lost in Florida and in similiar shootings across the country.

Harry Styles also threw his support behind the movement from across the pond, while Selena Gomez added that the time for change is now: “I don’t want this to be just an Instagram post anymore. PLEASE. ENOUGH," she demanded.

“These people, families, and CHILDREN have suffered enough. Today we march for our lives. I’m going to continue to trust god with the future and also play my part in bringing change. #marchforourlives #notjustahashtag”

The march was the largest student protest in American history. While Donald Trump is yet to directly comment on the demonstration, a White House spokesperson said they “applauded the many courageous young Americans exercising their first amendment rights today.”