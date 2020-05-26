Looking After Your Mental Health During The Global Pandemic
Looking after your mental wellbeing is more important than ever.
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 10:52
The current global pandemic and the lockdown situation can be a challenging time for everyone – whether you’re feeling the strain of working from home or you’re on the frontline as a key worker.
Looking after your mental wellbeing is more important than ever, and there are lots of little things you can do every day to improve your mental health.
In five questions, we can help…
Latest News
Looking After Your Mental Health During The Global Pandemic
Jeffree Star Is Being Slammed For Not Social Distancing In Recent YouTube Video
Hailey Bieber Shares The Adorable Story Of Her And Justin Bieber's First Kiss
Bryce Hall Just Hinted That Addison Rae Might Be Leaving The Hype House
Hailey Bieber Hits Back At Claims That She’s Undergone Plastic Surgery
Get Your Fan Questions In For Melanie C!
Did Riverdale’s Skeet Ulrich Just Confirm Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart’s Split?
Gigi Hadid Discusses Plastic Surgery And Pregnancy In A Make-Up Tutorial
Get To Know: Lil Mosey
Jeffree Star Addresses Backlash Around His ‘Cremated’ Make-Up Palette
Justin Bieber Slid Into Charli D’Amelio’s DMs For The Cutest Reason Ever
Get Your Fan Questions In For Zara Larsson!
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Why She’s Told Tommy Fury Not To Propose
The Reason Why Fans Think Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Might Have Broken Up
Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow And Jamie Jewitt Are Expecting A Baby
Justin Bieber Wishes He’d Stayed Celibate Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner Seemingly Breaks Lockdown Rules To Visit Kylie Jenner’s Mansion
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Threaten Legal Action After Paternity Claim
Get Your Fan Questions In For Madison Beer
Love Island’s Finley Tapp Opens Up About His Plans To Marry Paige Turley
More From Life
Looking After Your Mental Health During The Global Pandemic
Generation Change: Our New Campaign To Support Young Activists
Our New MTV Breaks Podcast Is Here To Help YOU Break Into The Creative Industries
MTV Breaks: How We Help YOU Break Into Creative Industries
Life
Punchdrunk Stans Are The New Arianators And We’re Very Here For It
5 Weird And Wonderful Adventures To Ditch Your Hangover For
9 Ways To Party And Still Feel Fresh The Morning After
7 Of Our Fave Eco-Warrior Celebs
6 Common Myths About Drinking, Busted
Weekend Not Wasted: Introducing MTV’s Brand New Web Series That Swaps Hangovers for Adventures
11 Top Celeb Quotes About Loving Your Body
10 Expert Tips For Tackling Body Insecurities
Trending Articles
Bryce Hall Just Hinted That Addison Rae Might Be Leaving The Hype House
Hailey Bieber Shares The Adorable Story Of Her And Justin Bieber's First Kiss
Jeffree Star Is Being Slammed For Not Social Distancing In Recent YouTube Video
Looking After Your Mental Health During The Global Pandemic
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Justin Bieber Slid Into Charli D’Amelio’s DMs For The Cutest Reason Ever
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Life
What Can Masturbation Do To Your Mental Health?
Hailey Bieber Hits Back At Claims That She’s Undergone Plastic Surgery
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs