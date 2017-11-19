Life

Matt Terry Hits Back At Cruel Body-Shamers In The Most Phenomenal Way

Last year's X Factor winner had the BEST comeback.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 12:08

'Sucker For You' Singer Matt Terry proved he isn't a sucker for online trolls over the weekend when he was body-shamed following his incredible X Factor performance.

The singer hit back at online bullies in the best way, by posting a video of himself proudly showing off what his mama gave him along with a lengthy caption that was basically one big middle finger to the haters.

Alongside the Instagram video of him rocking a slightly unbuttoned shirt and boxers, the body proud lad began by writing: "So I woke up this morning after my incredible night back at the show to body shaming. I wanted to do a little post to let my fans know that honestly, I’m fine."

"Here’s me, this morning with last nights shirt in my pants... As far as my body, I’ve always been built, always been that stone heavier than my friends and brothers but guess what I’m HAPPY. I think it’s easy to forget that not everyone is as confident as they’d like to be, not everyone is happy with themselves but do me a favour and LOVE yourself." continued the singer.

Here we go .... 🙄 I wondered when something like this would happen. So I woke up this morning after my incredible night back at the show to body shaming. I wanted to do a little post to let my fans know that honestly I’m fine 🙏🏼 I love you guys for standing tall and backing me. You are one hell of a fandom. Here’s me, this morning with last nights shirt in my pants... As far as my body, I’ve always been built, always been that stone heavier than my friends and brothers but guess what I’m HAPPY. I think it’s easy to forget that not everyone is as confident as they’d like to be, not everyone is happy with themselves but do me a favour and LOVE yourself. Everybody deserves to be loved and don’t let negative people stand in your way. Alright ?! Sometimes cameras and lighting aren’t your best mates, and everyone is entitled to their opinion but my advice would be choose your words carefully. It doesn’t take much to break a person. Luckily I’m strong and positive and maaaan are there some positives from last night !!! 💪🏼 The Thing About Love my new single I wrote with some incredible pals jumped up over 60 places on iTunes last night and we are currently at #19. My debut album trouble is currently at #2 for pre-order!! (MENTAL). I was reunited with all my XF family and judges and I had a smashing time !!! Now..HAPPY SUNDAY and I cannot wait for my roast dinner ✌🏼👏🏼🙌🏼

Matt went on to say what we all know to be true: "Sometimes cameras and lighting aren't your best mates," before going on to give a very well said word of warning to nasty trolls: "My advice would be choose your words carefully. It doesn't take much to break a person."

Fortunately, Matt's positive outlooks meant that the harsh comments didn't get to him too much, but we can't help but applaud him for using his experience to draw attention to something that is a much bigger issue for others.

Getty

Matt did end his post on a srsly positive note, revealing that his new single 'The Thing About Love' jumped 60 places following the performance before adding that he was awaiting his Sunday roast.

All in all, that sounds like the perfect Sunday to us! Nice one Matt.

 

