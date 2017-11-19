Matt Terry Hits Back At Cruel Body-Shamers In The Most Phenomenal Way

'Sucker For You' Singer Matt Terry proved he isn't a sucker for online trolls over the weekend when he was body-shamed following his incredible X Factor performance.

The singer hit back at online bullies in the best way, by posting a video of himself proudly showing off what his mama gave him along with a lengthy caption that was basically one big middle finger to the haters.

Alongside the Instagram video of him rocking a slightly unbuttoned shirt and boxers, the body proud lad began by writing: "So I woke up this morning after my incredible night back at the show to body shaming. I wanted to do a little post to let my fans know that honestly, I’m fine."

"Here’s me, this morning with last nights shirt in my pants... As far as my body, I’ve always been built, always been that stone heavier than my friends and brothers but guess what I’m HAPPY. I think it’s easy to forget that not everyone is as confident as they’d like to be, not everyone is happy with themselves but do me a favour and LOVE yourself." continued the singer.

Matt went on to say what we all know to be true: "Sometimes cameras and lighting aren't your best mates," before going on to give a very well said word of warning to nasty trolls: "My advice would be choose your words carefully. It doesn't take much to break a person."

Fortunately, Matt's positive outlooks meant that the harsh comments didn't get to him too much, but we can't help but applaud him for using his experience to draw attention to something that is a much bigger issue for others.

Matt did end his post on a srsly positive note, revealing that his new single 'The Thing About Love' jumped 60 places following the performance before adding that he was awaiting his Sunday roast.

All in all, that sounds like the perfect Sunday to us! Nice one Matt.