Life

Meet The Teens Fighting HIV Around The World

Some of them have pretty harrowing stories.

Emily Hooley
Friday, December 1, 2017 - 07:10

At MTV we’re big on stamping out HIV once and for all. Enter: the MTV Staying Alive Foundation, which gives grants to young people around the world who have come up with their own super inspiring HIV prevention initiatives.

Check out what Courtney Act has to say about safer sex...

Although HIV and AIDS can seem like intimidating or taboo topics (another reason we all need to talk about them more), MTV Staying Alive grantees always know how to broach them in fun, creative ways. Let’s meet some of them…

Victor and Lily (MAAYGO - Men Against AIDS Youth Group, Kenya) 

Victor and Lily Simon, a young gay man and transwoman from Kisumu in Kenya, are the founders of MAAYGO. Lily dropped out of school and ran away from home because she was discriminated against by everyone around her who thought she had demons inside her, making her like ‘lady things’. Victor is a sex worker who reported being raped but was met only with hostility and abuse from the police.

“People tend to rape us as a corrective measure. They think if they rape you they will correct you so that you will be manly, or be straight” – Lily.

HIV stigma and discrimination LGBT life in Kenya

As one in five men who have sex with men in Kisumu in Kenya (where they’re based) is HIV-positive, and many of them aren’t able to get help from health services because of all the stigma and discrimination attached to homosexuality, they decided to set up MAAYGO. MAAYGO teaches young locals about STIs and HIV prevention, and broadcasts HIV prevention messaging over local radio as well. It also offers counselling and HIV testing at night, so that people who feel ashamed or embarrassed can go along in private.

MAAYGO’s given safe sex info, HIV testing, and counselling to more than 1000 people to date. That’s pretty life-saving, life-changing stuff.

Mohita and Abhinav (Dove Foundation, India) 

Mohita and Abhinav co-founded the Dove Foundation, which focuses on rickshaw pullers in northern India. Rickshaw pullers are often from rural areas but travel to cities to make money and are away from their families for long periods of time. They’re often drawn into a lifestyle of visiting brothels, having unprotected sex and injecting drugs. And with unprotected sex and injecting drugs using shared needles comes a MUCH higher risk of contracting HIV.

“The problem they’re having is they don’t know their rights, they don’t have any educational background… they’re the most neglected community in our society” – Mohita

Rickshaw Pullers Fight HIV In India | MTV Staying Alive

So what does the Dove Foundation do? It teaches other young people all about HIV, so that they’re able to spread the knowledge rickshaw pullers need to protect themselves far and wide, as peer educators. It even puts on street theatre, getting all the facts across through good old entertainment.

The best part is that, since 2011, the Dove Foundation has been able to directly reach more than 10,000 rickshaw pullers, train almost 800 peer educators to spread those HIV prevention messages, and give out 22,500 condoms. All because of Mohita and Abhinav’s amazing work. YAAS.

David and Wole (U-CARE, Nigeria) 

When David and Wole were at university together, they realised that no-one around campus actually knew much about HIV, despite it being a huge problem in the area. So they set up a small student group, to actually do something about it.

“We said we cannot let this be, because the next generation of young people is gonna be in very serious trouble” - David

Meet The Project: U-CARE | MTV Staying Alive

They brought HIV testing to the students via outreach events, so that they could all find out their HIV status and get advice and info from professionals, and they did all of it in as fun and entertaining way as possible. They put on screenings of MTV Shuga, the behaviour-changing (and addictive) teen drama that the MTV Staying Alive Foundation makes and distributes, containing important sexual health messaging.

They then expanded from university and went into a local brothel to teach the sex workers there about how to use condoms safely, and now the brothel is safe sex only – allowing NO clients to get away with not using protection.

Between 2013 and 2015 alone, U-CARE tested 1,200 people for HIV, and distributed thousands of condoms.

Find out more about the grantees and their HIV prevention projects via the MTV Staying Alive Foundation website here, and to discover and watch episodes of MTV Shuga click here.

Our Fave Celebs Fighting To Save The Planet

  • Ian Somerhalder: The Vampire Diaries hunk formed the Ian Somerhalder Foundation to help protect and restore the planet, and he believes the environment and all its creatures are interconnected.
    Getty
    1 of 8
  • Shailene Woodley: “It’s more than just recycling or picking up a piece of trash, or turning off the water when you’re brushing your teeth. It’s about treating everything with compassion and love, including humanity.”
    Getty
    2 of 8
  • Adam Levine: “We’ve got to kick our carbon habit, and that means changing our culture. It’s always been young people who lead the way when it comes to new trends and styles and if you start making changes in your own life, the world will follow."
    Getty
    3 of 8
  • Jennifer Aniston: “When I learn about something new that I can do in my everyday life that... can help the environment, I do it. Eventually, it just becomes second nature. If we all… do, we just might be able to affect the world for the better."
    Getty
    4 of 8
  • Leonardo DiCaprio: “The environment and the fight for the world’s poor are inherently linked. The planet can no longer wait, the underprivileged can no longer be ignored.”
    Getty
    5 of 8
  • Selena Gomez: [About her trip with UNICEF as an ambassador] “You don't actually realise just how important simple clean water is, whether it's something you cook with, something you bathe in, you shower in."
    Getty
    6 of 8
  • Matt Damon: “Clean water is only as far away as the nearest tap, and there are taps everywhere… But the reality is, the water in our toilets is cleaner than the water that most people are drinking.”
    Getty
    7 of 8
  • Gisele Bundchen: “I have loved the environment since I was a small child… we are wasting the very resources that make life on this planet possible.”
    Getty
    8 of 8

More From Life

Single Woman Who Owns Her Family's Loved Up Christmas Card Is Basically All Of Us
Meet The Teens Fighting HIV Around The World
10 Wtf Things You Never Knew About HIV
Wtf Is World AIDS Day?
All The Best Memes Of 2017
This Is That Sparkle App That Everyone's Using On Insta Stories BTW
Life
Courtney Act On…Lube | MTV News
Upside Down Christmas Trees Are Apparently A Thing This Year
13 Weird Af Fitness Classes That Actually Exist
How To Make A Bouncy Ball With YouTuber Jazzybum
Celebrities
The Real Cost Of Celebrity Mega Homes | MTV Celeb
Single AF
Courtney Act Does… Safer Sex | MTV Life

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On Ex Marnie Simpson Moving In With Casey Johnson
Nathan Henry poses for a selfie
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Just Had The Most Embarrassing Sex Toy Moment
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Has A Message For People Trolling His MMA Career
Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman
Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Hints At Heartbreak Over Pete Wicks Split
Demi Lovato in the &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; music video, 2017
Demi Lovato Teases 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video
Selena Gomez gets cryptic about The Weeknd
Is Selena Gomez Apologising To The Weeknd After Getting Back With Justin Bieber?
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On Justin Bieber Reunion As She Reveals She And Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd Are Still 'Best Friends'
Zahida Allen Reveals Upsetting Reason She's Been 'Too Nervous' To Post On Instagram
Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits She’s ‘Torn’ Between Casey Johnson And Kyle Walker After Casey Confesses His True Feelings
Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But A Thong And Body Glitter To Showcase Make-Up Range