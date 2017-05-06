Mermaid Thighs On Instagram Is The Body Posi Trend We Need For Summer

With summer just around the corner, we all need to dive under the nearest desk and prepare for an avalanche of crap reminding us how we’re absolutely not beach body ready and how we absolutely need to make serious changes before we can even THINK about digging out the swimwear.

But hey, newsflash for anyone who’s feeling the shitty pressures from all of this. You’re ALWAYS beach body ready – just take your body to the beach and enjoy the sunshine whenever you want to.

So with all of that to face every day for the next few months, god bless the body positive guys and gals on social media, reminding us of the right way to think about things and to always embrace every part of our bodies no matter the shape or size.

Take body-posi blogger Kenzie Brenna, for example, who’s launched a kickass hashtag campaign to celebrate the magic of mermaid thighs.

For some reason, the idea of the ‘thigh gap’ has been celebrated online for a while now – y’know, despite the fact that your thighs touching or not touching is down to how your bones are shaped and literally has no relevance to anything else in life.

But getting frank and honest about things, Kenzie recently admitted on Instagram that the internet’s eternal ‘thigh gap’ obsession can still get to her a year on in her self-love journey.

But in Kenzie’s pretty brilliant own words: "YOU 👏 DON'T 👏 NEED 👏 NEGATIVE 👏 SPACE 👏 TO 👏 BE 👏 VALUED 👏".

Sharing a photo of her own beautiful body shape, Kenzie confessed: "I DID have that goal, I wanted to take up less space in the world and I wanted to be thin in the right spots and 'phat' in the right spots.

And sharing what might be the most brilliant summer sass hashtag ever, she added: “I didn't know #mermaidthighs could be celebrated because I never ever saw that shit being embraced until I SEARCHED FOR IT."

She ended her post with an incredibly inspiring message, saying: "You're allowed to take up space in the world, you're allowed to have knocked knees and big thighs."

“You're allowed to gain weight," Kenzie rightly wrote. "You're allowed to not just have weight gain in the 'acceptable' places. You're allowed to not fit into the status quo and still feel fly as f*ck.

Finally, she served the important reminder that “you make the rules” when it comes to body image and body confidence.

YOU decide how you feel comfortable without anyone else telling you how you should or shouldn't view yourself, YOU can make the conscious decision to know your worth stretches far beyond your appearance, and YOU can choose to embrace and love your #mermaidthighs for summer (and the rest of the year tbh).

Words by Lucy Wood

SLAY. And speaking of slaying, how about a watch of Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland off of Love Island slaying one of their co-star contestants?