Women Are Using #MeToo To Highlight The Extent Of The Sexual Harassment Problem

The hashtag #metoo has been trending on Twitter this week. Why? In a show of solidarity, tens of thousands of women (and men) have been tweeting to reveal that they, too, have been victims of sexual harassment or assault.

Since many celebs, including Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rose McGowan, have been coming forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault by big-time Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, the topic has been a big one on Twitter.

Here's Monroe Bergdorf on why we're all so scared to talk about racism...

This week, #MeToo proved that sexual assault and harassment is not unique to Hollywood - it's actually an epidemic. The trend kicked off when American actress Alyssa Milano tweeted this:

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

When Rose McGowan (Alyssa’s fellow cast member in the series Charmed) was recently banned from Twitter for abusing its code of conduct allegedly in the way she accused Ben Affleck of knowing about the Weinstein scandal, people were calling all women to boycott Twitter for failing to support victims of sexual assault. But there were mixed reactions, as some people thought women boycotting Twitter would just silence female voices even more on the subject.

I understand #WomenBoycottTwitter is well meaning, but I won't be participating. The woman it's meant to support said "BE MY VOICE" herself. — Natasha Negovanlis (@natvanlis) October 13, 2017

This new hashtag seems to make a lot of sense though, and with more than 30,000 women (and some men) using the hashtag to add their voice to the masses, it really does show that sexual assault and harassment is still a widespread problem.

To those of who have blamed yourself for years, who said “I shouldn’t have put myself in that situation” it’s not your fault #MeToo — GRAC(I)E (@NotALostGirl00) October 16, 2017

I feel like I shouldn’t jump on the #MeToo because I’ve *only* been groped, harassed, and stalked. But that’s kinda the point. — Tig ol' Kitties (@adovadotchka) October 16, 2017

Fathers, teach your sons. So new generations of women don’t have to say #MeToo — Liam O'Brien (@VoiceOfOBrien) October 16, 2017

With all the fully covered women declaring #MeToo, we need to (forever) put to rest the idea that how a woman is dressed is to blame. pic.twitter.com/dd2BTzoS0n — MuslimWomensAlliance (@MWAChicago) October 16, 2017

Some celebs have been using the hashtag too, with Skins actress Kaya Scodelario coming forward after years of silence to reveal that she's experienced the same thing:

It's taken me 13 years to say #MeToo .He is still protected by 'family members' in Brazil. They've told lies to papers to try to silence me. — Kaya Scodelario (@kScodders) October 16, 2017

Some men will never know what it’s like to walk down the street, be catcalled, fear for their safety or the sanctity of their space. #metoo — Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens) October 16, 2017

It’s great that so many women are finally speaking up in relation to the sexual harassment and assault by Harvey Weinstein that went on for decades but, as this Twitter trend shows, Weinstein really does seem to be just the tip of the iceberg.

Because sexual harassment isn't a joke and being told to laugh it off and stop being so sensitive isn't the solution #MeToo — Laura Winters (@laura_winters11) October 16, 2017

We love that this hashtag means sticking up for every woman who's been sexually harassed or assaulted, and that Twitter is being used as a platform to place the blame on the perpetrators, NOT the victims.