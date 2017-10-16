Life

Women Are Using #MeToo To Highlight The Extent Of The Sexual Harassment Problem

It's the latest show of solidarity towards sexual harassment and assault victims.

Emily Hooley
Monday, October 16, 2017 - 16:45

The hashtag #metoo has been trending on Twitter this week. Why? In a show of solidarity, tens of thousands of women (and men) have been tweeting to reveal that they, too, have been victims of sexual harassment or assault.

Since many celebs, including Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rose McGowan, have been coming forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault by big-time Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, the topic has been a big one on Twitter.

Here's Monroe Bergdorf on why we're all so scared to talk about racism...

This week, #MeToo proved that sexual assault and harassment is not unique to Hollywood - it's actually an epidemic. The trend kicked off when American actress Alyssa Milano tweeted this:

When Rose McGowan (Alyssa’s fellow cast member in the series Charmed) was recently banned from Twitter for abusing its code of conduct allegedly in the way she accused Ben Affleck of knowing about the Weinstein scandal, people were calling all women to boycott Twitter for failing to support victims of sexual assault. But there were mixed reactions, as some people thought women boycotting Twitter would just silence female voices even more on the subject.

This new hashtag seems to make a lot of sense though, and with more than 30,000 women (and some men) using the hashtag to add their voice to the masses, it really does show that sexual assault and harassment is still a widespread problem.

Some celebs have been using the hashtag too, with Skins actress Kaya Scodelario coming forward after years of silence to reveal that she's experienced the same thing:

It’s great that so many women are finally speaking up in relation to the sexual harassment and assault by Harvey Weinstein that went on for decades but, as this Twitter trend shows, Weinstein really does seem to be just the tip of the iceberg.

We love that this hashtag means sticking up for every woman who's been sexually harassed or assaulted, and that Twitter is being used as a platform to place the blame on the perpetrators, NOT the victims.

21 Empowering Quotes From Strong AF Women

  • “Girl power is almost more powerful and more special than anything we are competing for”- Selena Gomez
    [Getty]
    1 of 21
  • “I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man’s past, present or future property/ possession. I… do not. Belong. To anyone. But myself. And neither do you.” - Ariana Grande
    [Getty]
    2 of 21
  • “At the end of the day, I’m never going to conform to what anybody wants. This is my body; I’m happy in it.” - Ashley Graham
    Getty
    3 of 21
  • “Bitches get stuff done” - Tina Fey
    4 of 21
  • “I am too intelligent, too demanding, and too resourceful for anyone to be able to take charge of me entirely. No one knows me or loves me completely. I have only myself” - Beyoncé
    Getty
    5 of 21
  • “I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is unafraid to be herself” - Emma Stone
    Copyright [Getty]
    6 of 21
  • "I actually love the dynamic of us [her and Sia] both being in [the studio] and just f**king being bossy... And it's all these male producers, and they're all f**king sh*tting themselves 'cause we're in there." - Adele
    [Getty]
    7 of 21
  • "I saw that there was no difference between my mum and my dad in terms of what they were capable of because of their genders.” - Emilia Clarke
    Getty
    8 of 21
  • "I'm not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I'm the first Simone Biles." — Simone Biles
    9 of 21
  • “Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you any more” - Lady Gaga
    10 of 21
  • “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish” - Michelle Obama
    11 of 21
  • “As a girl, you’re supposed to love Sleeping Beauty. I mean, who wants to love Sleeping Beauty when you can be Aladdin?”- Ellen Page
    12 of 21
  • "It's so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress [for Ghostbusters]. That will change, and I remember everything." - Leslie Jones
    Getty
    13 of 21
  • "I love bossy women. Some people hate the word, and I understand how 'bossy' can seem like a s—tty way to describe a woman with a determined point of view, but for me, a bossy woman is someone to search out and to celebrate." Amy Poehler
    NBC
    14 of 21
  • "I think about young girls today — I don't want my future daughter, or your daughter, or any person to be afraid that they will be punished if they speak out about being abused. Especially if their abuser is in a position of power." - Kesha
    Getty
    15 of 21
  • “I feel like I’m one of the biggest feminists in the world because I tell women not to be scared of anything” - Miley Cyrus
    Getty
    16 of 21
  • "We should stop calling feminists 'feminists' and just start calling people who aren’t feminist 'sexist'... You are either a normal person or a sexist. People get a label when they’re bad." — Maisie Williams
    Getty Images
    17 of 21
  • “When you empower women, when you help women, you empower the whole society. There are economic benefits, there are social benefits…the benefits you see are countless" - Malala
    Getty
    18 of 21
  • “Don’t be afraid of the answers, be afraid of not asking the questions” - Jennifer Hudson
    19 of 21
  • "I don't want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing." — Alicia Keys
    Apple Music Festival 10, London 2016
    20 of 21
  • “Why do they say we’re over the hill? I don’t even know what that means and why it’s a bad thing. When I go hiking and I get over the hill that means I’m past the hard part and there’s a snack in my future” - Ellen DeGeneres
    21 of 21

Latest News

Confessions Of Proud Lazy People

Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie Fights For This Love In The Stylish 'Heavy' Video

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Got A Huge Underboob Tattoo And It's Stunning

Pokken Tournament DX

Pokken Tournament DX Is Getting These New Features And They Change Everything

Alma

From Idols to 'Chasing Highs', Here Are 12 Things You Need to Know About Alma

Women Are Using #MeToo To Highlight The Extent Of The Sexual Harassment Problem

Every Time Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Was Your Ultimate Fashion Icon

Jemma Lucy Slams Reports She's In 'A Lesbian Affair' With *This* Big Brother Star

Celebs Who Will Make You Feel Better About Being Lazy

Stefflon Don - Press Pic

From Co-Directing to Choreography, Stefflon Don Gives Us the Inside Scoop on Her 'Hurtin' Me' Video

Scott Disick&#039;s own reality show has been cancelled for being too boring

Did Scott Disick Just Accidentally Confirm This Kardashian Family Pregnancy?

The 14 Huge Albums We're Still Waiting On In 2017

Camila Cabello Stans Demi Lovato's New Album As Much As We Do

Vicky Pattison Admits She Was Surprised About Gaz Beadle's Baby News And This Is Why

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Stephen Bear Is Forced To CHASE After Gareth Who Bails On His Tattoo During Toilet Break

Ed Sheehan&#039;s Glastonbury rider has been leaked and he&#039;s all about the drinks... soft drinks

Ed Sheeran ‘Hit By A Car In Cycling Accident’ As His Tour Is Potentially Put On Hold

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #3!

Harry Styles Has Made An Unexpected Fashion Decision That Will Go Down In History

Stephen Bear Is Unrecognisable In TOWIE Series One As Fans Re-Surface His Iconic Appearance

Taylor Swift will testify in a trail against the man she claims groped her

Taylor Swift Films New Music Video In Kentish Town Kebab Shop

More From Life

Confessions Of Proud Lazy People

Women Are Using #MeToo To Highlight The Extent Of The Sexual Harassment Problem

17 Daily Struggles That Are All Too Real For A Lazy Person

Greggs Transformed One Of Their Stores Into A Massive Student Rave

This Pimple Popping Acne Cake Is So Disgusting You Won't Be Able To Stop Watching

Cara Delevingne Comes Forward With Claims She Was Sexually Harassed By Harvery Weinstein

Munroe Bergdorf: Why Are We All So Scared Of Talking About Racism?

Why Celebs Are Coming #OutIn60 This Coming Out Day

Munroe Bergdorf

Munroe Bergdorf | Why Are We All So Scared Of Talking About Racism?

It's World Mental Health Day Today, Here's Why It Matters

Why We Need To Include Tourette's When We Talk About Mental Health

Living With Emetophobia And How To Get Help

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

Celebrity

Scotty T Has Been Showing Off His Marine Engineering Degree Skills And Fans Are Well Impressed

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From The Geordie Shore Series 15 FINALE!

Holly Hagan
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Absolutely Sizzled On A Night Out (Before Things Got Messy)

Stephen Bear Is Unrecognisable In TOWIE Series One As Fans Re-Surface His Iconic Appearance

Jemma Lucy reveals new silver grey hair on Instagram but it&#039;s just a wig

Jemma Lucy Experiments With Grey Hair And Totally Pulls It Off

Vicky Pattison Admits She Was Surprised About Gaz Beadle's Baby News And This Is Why

Jemma Lucy Slams Reports She's In 'A Lesbian Affair' With *This* Big Brother Star

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Got A Huge Underboob Tattoo And It's Stunning